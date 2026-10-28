Bailadila Bulls registered their first Chhattisgarh Hockey League win against Rajdhani Royals, while the Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans settled for a 1-1 draw in their respective matches amidst challenging weather conditions.

Bailadila Bulls Claim First Win in Rain-Affected Clash

In a rain-affected Rajdhani Royals vs Bailadila Bulls encounter, Chinglensana Singh’s team registered their first win of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League, 1-0 on Wednesday. That essentially means the Bulls are still alive in the race to the semis, while the Royals sign off without a win. But it was a win that came with its own set of struggles, only due to Cyclone Arnab. It took almost an hour for the encounter to start. But then Bulls, looking for their first win in this tournament, didn’t have to wait much for their first goal when the match did get underway, according to a release. As soon as an opening was created in the circle, Rahul Yadav came up with a hard slap on the ball, giving them an early lead. And despite chances galore throughout the match, that was the only goal that came in 60 minutes.

Wading through the puddles, when Royals were struggling to even enter Bulls’ half, the latter almost scored their second when Gopal Paikra deflected one into the post, but the goal was disallowed by the umpire. Just to reiterate, the conditions were unfavorable, yet the players from both teams gave it their best. The passes could not reach where they intended to; the speed of the shots reduced considerably as well. Jaskaran from Bulls did get a few PCs, but the injection on both occasions was a lob, while only variations could be attempted, and goals didn’t come. At the end of the first half, Bulls led by a solitary goal.

The third and fourth quarters were also a battle against the rain. The water patches in the circle did not let the forward line to operate in the manner they would have wished for. All in all, not the best way for the Royals to sign off. More importantly, the Royals could not score a single goal in PCs, which just gives away the biggest reason for their failure. Nonetheless, Himanshu was named player of the match, while Rahul took away the striker of the match award.

Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans Draw

In a low-scoring first encounter, Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans played out a 1-1 draw. Thanks to Ketan, Knights opened the scoring in the second quarter, while Mohit Nayak brought Titans back in the fourth; the result ensured the latter will have to wait a little longer to secure their qualification into the Chhattisgarh Hockey League semis.

Match Progression and Key Performances

In the first quarter, a few attacks were built on either side, but nothing fruitful that could result in a goal. Nonetheless, Knights, who have made it to the semis, opened the scoring towards the end of the second quarter. Ketan scored his 6th goal of the tournament when he got one past the keeper on the rebound. That meant they went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

The third quarter was rather uneventful; actually, to be fair, it was the Knights’ defence which made it impossible for the opposition forward line. They ensured that no ball in the circle touched any part of the leg, keeping the score locked at 1-0. But with the match on the line, Mainpat had to come up with something special. They put numbers in attack, and as a result, Mohit finally struck for them. Ketan won the striker of the match award, while Mohit was named the player of the match. Mainpat will have a chance to qualify for the semis when they take on Sanskardhani Strikers on October 29.