Three key reasons why the Boston Celtics might fail to defend their NBA title this season

he Boston Celtics suffered another unusual loss this season. The NBA champions of the previous season are going down causing a major worry for the Green fanbase. On Thursday night, the Celtics suffered a shocking loss against the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden. Crowds at the home turf of Celtics booed their own team which could suggest a tectonic shift taking place. So can the Celtics defend their NBA title despite all the drama? Here's a look at why they possibly will not.

#3 Fierce Competition

The Boston Celtics, unlike the previous season, are looking at fierce competition for the NBA title this year. Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder are going through their best season in this decade. The two teams are gaining momentum. But more importantly, the on-court success for both the Conference-leading teams is being guided by a younger core.

The hunger in the young cores of both the teams is what is currently setting the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder apart. Teams often go through a rough phase after winning big. The Boston Celtics have won two consecutive NBA titles. The hunger may have faded away for the Greens.

#2 Offensive Woes

Team's facing the defending champions are increasingly making it tough for the Boston Celtics’ offensive line by crowding the paint. This is a strategy to force the Boston Celtics to take shots beyond the arch making it a bigger gamble of points. And that has worked well so far making the strategy more potent for other teams.

With Celtics’ being forced to take threes, the offense would have had to up their 3-point game. But that hasn't been the case as the Boston Celtics stand at the top in terms of attempted three points averaging 53.4 percent but they have a conversion rate of only 36.8 percent.

#1 Constant Injuries

The constant injuries of key players have derailed the progression of the Boston Celtics. As a result of that, they have lost 16 games already above the halfway mark of the season. Injuries to Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, as well as Derrick White (for a few games), have caused imbalance to the side.

Moreover, the fatigue of playing the most games in the last two NBA seasons is also catching up for the players. It will be further challenging for the Boston Celtics to manage their squad when the pressure of playoff games begins in April this year.

Latest Videos