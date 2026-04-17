India's Uber Cup 2026 preparations have hit a snag as doubles specialist Treesa Jolly is ruled out due to injury, alongside Gayatri Gopichand. The pair has been replaced in the squad by Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam.

Injury Forces Reshuffle in India's Uber Cup Squad

India's preparations for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2026 have been dealt a setback with doubles specialist Treesa Jolly ruled out due to injury, prompting a late reshuffle in the women's squad. Gayatri Gopichand will also miss the event, with the pair replaced by Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam in the Indian contingent, BAI media confirmed on Friday.

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Team Composition and Key Players

The newly formed duo joins Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, and Tanisha Crasto in the women's doubles lineup. In singles, India will rely on a blend of youth and experience, headlined by PV Sindhu alongside emerging names such as Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag and Isharani Baruah.

India's overall campaign will be spearheaded by top shuttlers across both competitions, with Lakshya Sen and the celebrated men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty leading the charge in the Thomas Cup. The men's squad also features seasoned campaigners Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, while youngsters Ayush Shetty and Kiran George add depth to the singles unit. In doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila complete a well-rounded lineup.

Selection Criteria and Tournament Details

Selections were primarily based on BWF rankings as of March 10, with the top five singles players and top two doubles pairs earning automatic berths. Additional picks were made to ensure tactical flexibility, with players like Kapila and Crasto valued for their versatility across formats.

The 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals are scheduled to be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3, where India will aim to mount a strong challenge despite the late disruption in the women's doubles combination.

Official Indian Squads for 2026

India squad for 2026 Thomas Cup Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, H. S. Prannoy, Kiran George, Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila

India squad for 2026 Uber Cup Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah Women's Doubles: Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto.