Tuchel Urges Jude Bellingham To Respect Teammates After England Star Shows Frustration Over Albania Substitution

England manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered a strong message to Jude Bellingham following the midfielder’s visible frustration at being substituted during the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Albania in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bellingham, who started after being benched against Serbia last week, was withdrawn in the 84th minute for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. The Real Madrid star appeared unhappy with the decision, throwing up his arms before trudging off and shaking Tuchel’s hand. His reaction drew attention, especially as England sealed their eighth straight victory to complete qualifying with a perfect record.

Tuchel addressed the incident post-match, stressing the importance of respect within the squad. “I saw that Jude Bellingham was not happy when he came off. I don’t want to make more out of it, but I stick to my words, behavior is key and respect towards the teammates who come in. Decisions are made and you have to accept it as a player,” Tuchel said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The manager’s comments come after he previously left Jude Bellingham out of England’s October internationals, raising questions about the midfielder’s role under his leadership. Tuchel had also passed up opportunities to watch the player live for Real Madrid, fueling speculation about his standing in the national team setup.

Jude Bellingham Shines With Man Of The Match Display

Despite the substitution controversy, Jude Bellingham was named Man of the Match against Albania. Operating as a number 10, he produced a commanding display, attempting 26 final third passes, more than any other player, and winning seven duels, also the highest tally on the pitch. His performance highlighted his influence, even as his reaction to being replaced drew criticism.

Captain Harry Kane scored both goals in a decisive eight-minute spell during the second half, ensuring England closed their qualifying campaign with maximum points. The victory reinforced England’s momentum heading into next summer’s World Cup, which will be staged across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Tuchel’s remarks reveal the balance he seeks between individual brilliance and collective discipline. While Bellingham’s quality was evident in Albania, the manager emphasized that respect for teammates and acceptance of tactical decisions remain non-negotiable.