This week in football saw thrilling World Cup qualifying action, standout individual performances, and important managerial updates. Erling Haaland dazzled once again with a hat-trick for Norway, while Portugal clinched a late winner against Ireland. Scotland and Italy keep their eyes on World Cup qualification amid wider political tensions. In friendly fixtures, England impressed with a confident win, and Lionel Messi continued his MLS goal-scoring spree as Inter Miami secured a vital victory. Here’s a comprehensive look at the latest football highlights from around the globe.

Haaland’s Hat-trick Powers Norway Closer to World Cup Qualification

Erling Haaland continued his electric goal-scoring form, netting a hat-trick in Norway's commanding 5-0 win over Israel in a World Cup qualifier held in Oslo. Despite missing two early penalties saved by Israel’s goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, Haaland bounced back to score three goals, taking his tally to 51 international goals in just 46 matches—a record-breaking pace. Norway leads Group I, edging closer to their first World Cup finals since 1998. Pro-Palestinian protests before the match added tension to the occasion, but Haaland’s brilliant display ensured a comprehensive victory.

Portugal’s Late Rally Seals Narrow Win Against Republic of Ireland

In another nail-biting qualifier, Portugal left it late to claim a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland. Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty was saved, but Ruben Neves stepped up in stoppage time to score the winning goal. Portugal's fight for World Cup qualification continues, with Neves proving to be the unexpected hero in a match dominated by defensive struggles.

Steven Gerrard Rules Out Rangers Return; Scotland Eyes World Cup Spot

Amidst managerial rumors, Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of contention to return as Rangers manager. Meanwhile, Scotland prepares for a crucial World Cup qualifying match against Belarus. Led by Steve Clarke, Scotland is determined to secure a World Cup finals appearance for the first time since 1998, hoping to erase past near-misses and “hurt” from missing out in 1990.

Italy Beats Estonia Ahead of Politically Charged Clash with Israel

Italy secured a 3-1 victory over Estonia in their World Cup qualifier in Tallinn, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Pio Esposito put Italy ahead, despite Estonia’s late consolation. Upcoming clashes with Israel await under a cloud of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which have dampened ticket sales and raised concerns over security.

England Showcases Dominance with Confident 3-0 Win Over Wales

England maintained their winning streak with a 3-0 friendly victory over Wales at Wembley Stadium, powered by Bukayo Saka’s stunning long-range goal and a first international goal from Morgan Rogers. Despite the team's dominant display and multiple chances, coach Thomas Tuchel criticized the subdued response from the home crowd, urging fans for stronger support. England's solid form boosts their prospects for the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Lionel Messi’s Brace Drives Inter Miami to Victory; Mueller’s Late Winner Lifts Vancouver

In Major League Soccer action, Lionel Messi scored twice to help Inter Miami clinch a 4-0 win over Atlanta United, moving him to the top of the MLS scoring charts. Meanwhile, Thomas Müller’s late goal secured a 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps over Orlando City SC, putting Vancouver atop the Western Conference.