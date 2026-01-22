Ravichandran Ashwin praised NZ batter Glenn Phillips' power and ability, predicting on his YouTube channel that the upcoming T20 World Cup and IPL could be when the dynamic cricketer makes his mark on the game after a strong showing against India.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips' power and ability, saying that the upcoming T20 World Cup and Indian Premier League (IPL) could be the time when the dynamic cricketer "puts his mark on the game".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ashwin was speaking on his YouTube Channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', after Phillips scored a 40-ball 78 in the first T20 against India, giving the Kiwis a sniff of victory by stitching a third-wicket partnership of 79 with Mark Chapman. Speaking on his channel, Ashwin said, "He picked Varun's (Chakravarthy) googlies and hit them for six. He hit Axar (Patel). He has a lot of power. In NZ recently, he turned to being a left-handed batter and was hitting left-arm spinners (during the domestic tournament Super Smash). He has a lot of ability. It is about time and this T20 WC and IPL could be when Phillips puts his mark on the game."

Phillips' T20 Career by the Numbers

During the match, Phillips became the fourth Kiwi batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs and now in 84 T20Is and 75 innings, he has made 2,007 runs at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of over 142, with two centuries and 11 fifties to his name, with a best score of 108, making him one of Kiwis' finest in the format. His additional skills as a gun fielder, a useful spinner and as a wicketkeeper give NZ a four-dimensional player.

In 273 T20Is, he has made 7,002 runs at an average of 32.41, with a strike rate of over 141, including five centuries and 46 fifties in 254 innings.

Contrasting Fortunes in Marquee Tournaments

But in the IPL, he has not been able to achieve the same level of success and game time with both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring just 65 runs in eight matches and innings for two seasons. Last season with the Gujarat Titans (GT), he was ruled out due to an injury, but he has been retained by the 2022 champions ahead of this season.

Having featured in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups, Phillips has made 364 runs in 16 matches and 12 innings at an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of over 133, with a century and fifty so far. He top-scored for the Kiwis in their 2022 edition, with 201 runs in five matches at an average of 40.20, with a strike rate of over 158, including a century and fifty.