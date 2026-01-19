Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala fired a 3-under 67 to climb 27 spots to tied-32nd at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He sits at 4-under alongside Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju. Davis Riley leads the tournament at 12-under.

Sahith Theegala continued his steady progress at the Sony Open in Hawaii, firing a composed 3-under 67 on Saturday to rise to tied-32nd after 54 holes. The Indian-American, who opened the week with rounds of 73 and 66, produced five birdies against two bogeys at Waialae Country Club to reach 4-under overall--an improvement of 27 spots from T-59 at the halfway mark.

Sharing Tied-32nd at 4-under is Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who carded a 2-over 72 in tougher afternoon conditions. The Sony Open debutant mixed two birdies with four bogeys but remains well-positioned for a strong finish in his maiden start of the season.

Indo-British Aaron Rai slipped down the board after a 69 and sits at 2-under for the week, currently in 50th place.

Riley Takes Command at the Top

At the top of the leaderboard, Davis Riley closed with four birdies in his final seven holes for a 3-under 67, giving him a two-shot advantage at 12-under heading into the final round.

Harry Hall (66), Chris Gotterup (68) and Kevin Roy (69) share second at 10-under, while defending champion Nick Taylor is among those three shots back after a 70.

Former champion Hideki Matsuyama (65) and Jordan Spieth (68) are part of a group at 6-under, and 62-year-old Hall of Famer Vijay Singh impressed again with a 68 to reach 4-under.

With more gusty conditions forecast for Sunday, the Sony Open is poised for an exciting finish on the Hawaiian coast. (ANI)