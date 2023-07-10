Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek shares love for grass court after sealing 1st quarter-final berth

    In a captivating match at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek showcased her unwavering determination as she staged an extraordinary comeback to evade a potential upset by Belinda Bencic.

    Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek shares love for grass court after sealing 1st quarter-final berth
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Iga Swiatek stages an incredible comeback to avoid a stunning defeat by Belinda Bencic, securing her spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and silencing doubts about her readiness to contend for the SW19 title.

    In a gruelling match that lasted over three hours, Swiatek demonstrated both physical and mental resilience, battling not only against her own game on the grass surface but also against Bencic, who excels on such courts and showcased her formidable backhand skills on Centre Court.

    After losing the first set in a tie-break, the turning point arrived at 5-6 in the second set. A combination of subpar play and Bencic's assertiveness handed the Swiss No. 14 seed two break points. However, Swiatek rose to the occasion, summoning her best game and delivering a powerful forehand drive followed by a backhand shot to equalise the score at deuce. She then held her serve, forcing the set to a tie-break, which she won.

    Seizing the momentum, Swiatek broke early in the third set and proceeded to navigate her way to victory with a methodical approach. Although the match wasn't always aesthetically pleasing, Swiatek's effectiveness under intense pressure was evident.

    "It wasn't easy," Swiatek acknowledged. "She had a match point, right? I'm not sure if I've ever come back from that in my career. I'm genuinely thrilled. This win was crucial for my belief in myself on this surface. I aimed to maintain solidity, knowing it would provide me with a chance to triumph. I'm pleased that I remained disciplined."

    Regarding how she dealt with the possibility of imminent defeat, Swiatek revealed a sense of relief at that pivotal moment. "At a point like that, you feel like you've given your best, but you're still trailing, so you play with a bit more freedom. Your opponent is leading anyway, so you can execute shots with less fear. There's nothing to lose when you're already in a challenging position. I just wanted to play, and it turned out to be effective."

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Rublev claims epic five-set victory over Bublik, showcasing Incredible shot-making skills

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
