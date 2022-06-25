'Waiting for No. 23': Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title

Rafael Nadal will start his Wimbledon 2022 campaign against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with defending champions Novak Djokovic a potential final opponent.

Will Rafael Nadal lift his 23rd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year? Fans of the Spanish ace believe so as they await the tournament that starts on Monday.

Nothing seems impossible for the 36-year-old, who began this year with a Grand Slam win in Melbourne and followed it up with his 14th French Open crown, despite suffering from a chronic foot injury. The Spanish ace, who has been seeded second in Wimbledon 2022, will hope to continue his stellar Grand Slam run, and Nadal seems upbeat about the tournament.

Taking to Instagram, the Spaniard posted a photograph of himself smiling as he looks forward to the 3rd Grand Slam event of this year. "How do I feel to be here @wimbledon ? 😉 You tell me below in the comments 🙌🏻" wrote Nadal in the post.

Responding to Nadal, several fans stated they are waiting for their favourite star to lift his record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title in London. "Extra happy!! Just how we feel to see you there!!" said one user.

Another one added, "In rafaaaaaa we trust #23," while a third said, "Waiting for your #23."

Nadal will start his Wimbledon 2022 campaign against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with 2017 finalist Marin Cilic a potential fourth-round opponent. The Spaniard, who lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2010, is seeded to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals in a potential Roland Garros rematch.

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic could face Spanish ace and second-seeded Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster final clash at the Wimbledon 2022.

The Serbian, who aims to capture his fourth consecutive crown at the Grand Slam tournament, will begin his title defence against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court on Monday, with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak awaiting in the second round.

Djokovic could also face Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster quarter-finals clash before meeting French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in a potential semi-final.