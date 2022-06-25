Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Waiting for No. 23': Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title

    Rafael Nadal will start his Wimbledon 2022 campaign against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with defending champions Novak Djokovic a potential final opponent.

    tennis Waiting for No. 23 Rafael Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 8:02 PM IST

    Will Rafael Nadal lift his 23rd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year? Fans of the Spanish ace believe so as they await the tournament that starts on Monday.

    Nothing seems impossible for the 36-year-old, who began this year with a Grand Slam win in Melbourne and followed it up with his 14th French Open crown, despite suffering from a chronic foot injury. The Spanish ace, who has been seeded second in Wimbledon 2022, will hope to continue his stellar Grand Slam run, and Nadal seems upbeat about the tournament.

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic trains hard for 'childhood dream tournament'

    Taking to Instagram, the Spaniard posted a photograph of himself smiling as he looks forward to the 3rd Grand Slam event of this year. "How do I feel to be here @wimbledon ? 😉 You tell me below in the comments 🙌🏻" wrote Nadal in the post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

    Responding to Nadal, several fans stated they are waiting for their favourite star to lift his record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title in London. "Extra happy!! Just how we feel to see you there!!" said one user. 

    Another one added, "In rafaaaaaa we trust #23," while a third said, "Waiting for your #23."

    Nadal will start his Wimbledon 2022 campaign against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with 2017 finalist Marin Cilic a potential fourth-round opponent. The Spaniard, who lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2010, is seeded to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals in a potential Roland Garros rematch.

    Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic could face Spanish ace and second-seeded Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster final clash at the Wimbledon 2022. 

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Epic Djokovic vs Nadal final on the cards; full draw details here

    The Serbian, who aims to capture his fourth consecutive crown at the Grand Slam tournament, will begin his title defence against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court on Monday, with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak awaiting in the second round.

    Djokovic could also face Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster quarter-finals clash before meeting French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in a potential semi-final.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    football Florentin pogba joins ISL side Mohun Bagan; brother Paul Pogba sends best wishes snt

    Florentin Pogba joins ISL side Mohun Bagan; brother Paul sends best wishes

    1983 world cup india Sachin Tendulkar reveals moment he dreamt about winning World Cup snt

    'Knew right then...': Tendulkar reveals 1983 moment made him dream of World Cup win

    Recent Stories

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi snt

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi

    Punjab Arrested IAS officer sanjay popli son dies of bullet wound cops say suicide family alleges foul play snt

    Punjab: Arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli's son dies of bullet wound; family alleges foul play

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon