Iga Swiatek responded sharply to a reporter asking about a mental break after losing the US Open 2025 quarterfinal to Amanda Anisimova and will focus on finishing the season strong at the WTA Finals.

The World No.2 and Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek’s quest for her second US Open triumph came to an end following her defeat against Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinal of the women’s singles at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, September 3. Swiatek was dominated by Anisimova in two straight sets - 4-6, 3-6, with the American securing the victory and advancing to the semifinal.

Just over a month ago, Iga Swiatek displayed her sheer dominance over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon Final, earning a double bagel 6-0, 6-0, to clinch her maiden grass-court Grand Slam title. However, Anisimova turned the tables at the US Open 2025, exacting her revenge for her Wimbledon final defeat with a commanding performance over Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek was the 2022 US Open Champion, and since then, the Pole has reached quarterfinals twice in 2024 and 2025, but fell short of reclaiming the title, exiting twice at the quarterfinal stage, despite being pre-tournament favourites

Swiatek responds to mental break question

Iga Swiatek has had a good season, winning two titles, including the Wimbledon Championships, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open, and has a win-loss record of 53-13 in 66 matches she has played so far.

Speaking at the press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked by a reporter whether she needed a ‘mental break’ from tennis following her quarterfinal defeat to Amanda Anisimova. In a video that went viral on social media, the Pole was visibly surprised by the query but gave a sharp reply, ‘If you need a mental break, then what are you doing here?’

Iga Swiatek was one of the strong favourites to win the US Open title this year, following her maiden Wimbledon title and impressive run of form at Flushing Meadows, where she dropped only one set en route to the quarterfinal clash against Amanda Anisimova, before her campaign was unexpectedly halted, as the American’s aggressive strokeplay and precise shot-making proved too much for World No.2

Swiatek and Anisimova met only twice on the WTA tour, with each player having won one match each, making their US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash a tiebreaker in their head-to-head record.

Swiatek highlights injury concern after US Open quarterfinal defeat

Following the quarterfinal defeat at the US Open 2025, Iga Swiatek took to her Instagram handle, where she mentioned how challenging it was for her and her team throughout the campaign, while revealing her foot issue, but she took pride in her ability to compete at a high level despite the setback.

“As for me...that was great US Swing with a lot of lessons, some amazing memories and more motivation to do better in the future. This time @usopen was challenging for me and for my team (I’m really grateful guys, thank you for helping me with this, and also big thanks to WTA physios and US Open doctors),” Swiatek wrote.

“Playing matches without practicing on days off, managing foot issue, pushing through a lot...we made it to the quarterfinals with a lot on our plate, and I’m pretty proud of what I did in these circumstances. And more importantly of the experience I gained. I’ll be back next year with a lot of determination,” she added.

Iga Swiatek has already qualified for the WTA Finals, which will take place from November 1 to 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She will look to end her season on a high note, aiming to showcase her resilience and form against the year’s top performers at the prestigious year-end event.