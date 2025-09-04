India’s Yuki Bhambri reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open men’s doubles with partner Michael Venus, defeating Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. The Indo-Kiwi duo will now face Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

India’s Yuki Bhambri scripted a career-defining moment on Wednesday, advancing to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open 2025. Partnering with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, the Indo-Kiwi duo stunned 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in a high-voltage quarterfinal clash on Court 17.

The win capped off a remarkable run for the pair, who had earlier knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.

Scroll to load tweet…

A Career Breakthrough After Years of Struggle

For 33-year-old Bhambri, this semifinal entry marks not just a sporting achievement but also a deeply personal milestone. Once a junior world No. 1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, Bhambri has battled through recurring injuries and made a difficult transition from singles to doubles.

"It has been an incredibly nerve-wracking experience, and at this moment, there is a whirlwind of emotions," Bhambri told Jio Hotstar after the match. "We are simply grateful to have prevailed in such a challenging match. Our opponents made it extremely difficult for us with their vast experience as multiple Grand Slam champions, and competing against them truly tested our resolve at every stage."

Why Bhambri Reunited With Venus

The Indian star was also candid about his decision to rejoin forces with Michael Venus, with whom he has shared the court before.

"Timing felt right to start competing together again," Bhambri explained. "I am genuinely pleased to be by his side on the court. Having faced him multiple times as an opponent, I always preferred partnering with him rather than playing against him. It has been a wonderful journey so far, starting from the US summer tournament in Washington, and we are happy with the progress we’ve made together."

Carrying Forward India’s Doubles Legacy

The achievement adds another proud chapter to India’s rich history in men’s doubles, a discipline where legends like Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna have left their mark on the global stage.

On Wednesday, Bhambri and Venus showcased grit and composure in key moments. They drew first blood when Bhambri’s return winner broke Mektic’s serve for a 3-1 lead in the opening set. Venus held under pressure, and Bhambri sealed the set with a volley winner.

The second set swung back and forth. Bhambri’s double fault at set point proved costly as Mektic and Ram forced a decider. But the Indo-Kiwi team regrouped brilliantly. They broke Mektic at 4-3, thanks to Bhambri’s sharp angled backhand, and then survived a tense final game with Venus saving five break points before sealing victory as Ram’s backhand return hit the net.

Eyes on the Final

With this win, Bhambri and Venus have set up a semifinal clash against sixth seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

For Bhambri, the journey from being India’s teenage prodigy to finally stepping into the semifinals of a Grand Slam has been long and hard-fought. But on a cool evening in New York, the Delhi-born player reminded the tennis world that perseverance can indeed write fairytales.