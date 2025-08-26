Carlos Alcaraz debuted a buzz cut at the US Open 2025, evoking David Beckham’s iconic style. He beat Reilly Opelka in the opening round, but his hairstyle stole the spotlight, even sparking cheeky remarks from fellow star Frances Tiafoe.

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world with his bald hair look ahead of his opening round of the men’s singles match against Reilly Opelka at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. Alcaraz cruised to the second round of the New York Major with a victory over Opelka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz defeated his American opponent in three straight sets - 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in 2 hours and 5 minutes, showcasing his remarkable composure and endurance in a commanding opening-round performance. The 22-year-old is one of the top contenders for the US Open title, alongside Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz had a tough battle in the second set, where Reilly Opelka held on to 3-3 before the Spaniard seized his chance in the 11th game, breaking for a 6-5. The World No.2 then held the serve with authority to close out the second set and take a 2-0 lead, underlining his ability to raise his level in crucial moments and keep the pressure firmly on the opponent.

Alcaraz’s buzz cut steals the spotlight

Carlos Alcaraz might have begun his quest for his second US Open title and the sixth Grand Slam triumph with a first-round win, but what caught the attention of the tennis world and the spectators at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was not only his performance but also his fresh buzz-cut look, reminiscent of legendary footballer David Beckham’s iconic style, which became a major talking point of the opening round.

The US Open took to their X handle (formerly Twitter), and wrote ‘Welcome back, 2000 David Beckham,’ along with a video of him taking the court.

Alcaraz’s friend off the court and American tennis star, Francis Tiafoe, did not shy away from calling the Spaniard’s haircut ‘terrible.’

Carlos Alcaraz’s buzz cut is similar to David Beckham’s early-2000s hairstyle, which became a global fashion trend and remains one of the football icon’s most memorable looks. Beckham’s daring hairstyle has influenced pop culture beyond football, and the Spanish tennis star’s fresh look has drawn nostalgic comparisons, adding a touch of glamour to his US Open 2025 campaign.

‘My brother just misunderstood with the machine’

As Carlos Alcaraz’s buzz cut stole the spotlight at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night, many wondered what led to the Spaniard going for a new look before the beginning of his US Open 2025. After his first round win, Alcaraz thought of getting a cut as his hair was long, but his brother, who helped him with the trimmer, ended up cutting it much shorter than expected.

“Quite different, I guess. I felt like my hair was really long already. And before the tournament, I said that I really want to get a haircut. Suddenly, my brother just misunderstood with the machine.” Alcaraz said at the press conference.

“He just cut it, and the only way to fix it is just to shave it off. To be honest, it’s not that good… It’s not that bad, I guess,” he added.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for his second US Open title when he takes on Mattia Bellucci of Italy in the second round on Wednesday, August 28.