Jannik Sinner’s US Open 2025 participation is uncertain after he retired from the Cincinnati Open final due to illness. While coach Darren Cahill is optimistic, concerns remain over the World No.1’s fitness following flu-like symptoms and fever.

The World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner’s participation in the upcoming US Open 2025 as the title defender raises questions after he withdrew midway through the Cincinnati Open Final against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness on Monday, August 18. In the final, Sinner was trailing 0-5 in the opening set to Alcaraz when the Italian decided to retire from the match due to illness.

Jannik Sinner called on his medical team during the match after experiencing flu-like symptoms and a high fever, prompting his early retirement in the final while trailing 0-5 in the first set against Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner had a fantastic run in his quest to defend his Cincinnati title, which he won last year, as the Italian did not drop a single set until the illness prevented him from carrying on the momentum and forced him to concede the championship clash.

Jannik Sinner apologized to his fans for disappointing them by retiring from the Cincinnati Open final, saying he felt increasingly worse overnight and couldn’t push through the match. The 24-year-old withdrew from the Canadian Open this year in order to prioritize his physical health rather than extending his schedule to compete in back-to-back tournaments ahead of the US Open.

Will Jannik Sinner participate in the US Open 2025?

Given his illness and fitness issues, Jannik Sinner’s participation in the fourth and final Grand Slam of the calendar year has been put in serious doubt, with his medical team and coach set to take a final call closer to the tournament’s start. However, Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill provided an update on his health conditions.

Speaking to ESPN, Cahill confirmed that Italian was struck down with a ‘virus’ during the Cincinnati Open and believes that he will be ‘fine’ by the New York major starts.

“Jannik suffered from a virus that forced him to retire against Alcaraz on Monday,” The Australian coach said.

“I spoke with him briefly last night. He’s feeling a bit better now. He will rest today [Wednesday], that is the plan, and hopefully Thursday, he can get out on the court and start hitting some balls. We are confident he’s going to be fine,” he added.

Jannik Sinner was supposed to partner with Katerina Siniakova of Czechoslovakia in the opening round of the mixed doubles clash against the German-Swiss pair of Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic, but had to withdraw from the match due to illness, further raising concerns about his match fitness ahead of the US Open 2025.

Sinner clinched his first US Open title last year by defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in four sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was his second major title of his career after winning the Australian Open earlier in 2024, cementing his rise to the top of men’s tennis.

Health expert on Sinner’s return for US Open title defence

Several medical experts gave their opinion on Jannik Sinner’s return to the US Open. Steven Buchwald, health expert at Manhattan Mental Health, stated that athletes often withdraw from the tournaments due to psychological and physical stress. He further added that Sinner’s recovery depends on illness severity, ranging from a few days for mild infections to weeks for stronger viral conditions.

“Athlete withdrawals often signal a combination of physical and psychological stress," Buchwald told express.co.uk

“In Sinner's case, subtle body language cues like slowed footwork, shallow breathing, head tilts, and brief pauses between points may have indicated his body was under strain. Psychological stress can amplify fatigue, affecting coordination and decision-making. Recovery timelines for acute illness vary. Mild viral infections may resolve in three to five days, while more serious illnesses may take one to two weeks or longer." he added

After winning two major titles of the season, the Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships, Jannik Sinner will look to defend his US Open triumph, further solidify his dominance as the world’s top-ranked player.