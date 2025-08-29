Coco Gauff credited Simone Biles' presence for her calm and motivation in her US Open 2025 second-round win over Dona Vekic. Biles praised Gauff’s performance, resilience, and career decisions, calling her focus on and off the court inspiring.

American tennis star Coco Gauff credited fellow compatriot and gymnastics star Simone Biles’ presence for her victory in the 2nd round against Dona Vekic of Croatia at the US Open 2025 on Friday, August 29. Gauff keeps her quest for the third Grand Slam title alive by advancing to the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff defeated Vekic in straight sets - 7-5, 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 21-year-old had a start to the second round, where her serving woes resurfaced in the first set, but rallied back with composure to seal her place in the third round of her US Open campaign. Coco Gauff’s match against Dona Vekic was graced by the presence of gymnastics icon Simone Biles.

Biles is an American gymnast who clinched seven Olympic gold medals and 23 World Championships titles, making her one of the most decorated athletes in the world, and her presence at the match provided Gauff with motivation and a sense of calm during tough moments, especially in the first set of the second round.

Biles’ role in Gauff’s tough victory

Speaking after her second-round win against Dona Vekic, Coco Gauff highlighted how Simone Biles’ presence during the match brought her a sense of calm, especially when she was struggling with her serve and facing crucial points in the opening set.

“She helped me pull it out. I was just thinking like, if she can go on a six-inch beam and do that with all the pressures of the world, then I can hit the ball in this 75. I don't know how big this court is,” Cauff said during the on-court presentation.

“It brought me a little bit of calm. Just knowing her story with all the things she went through mentally. So she's an inspiration, surely,” he added.

Simone Biles has been an advocate for mental health, highlighting the importance of self-care while opening up her own struggles with anxiety and panic attacks. The seven-time Olympic champion grabbed the headlines when she decided to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Games to prioritize her mental health, prompting the need to prompt a global conversation about athlete mental health and the pressures of competing at the highest level.

Simone Biles lavishes praise on Coco Gauff

American gymnastics icon heaped praise on her fellow compatriot Coco Gauff, expressing her privilege to watch ‘Black Magic Girl’ playing on home soil. Simone Biles lauded Gauff for making her own decision by changing her coaching staff and her serve in the New York Grand Slam.

“Obviously Coco Gauff. I mean, she's incredible, amazing, and it's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So it's just such a privilege to watch her on home soil and watch Black Girl Magic.” Biles told ESPN.

“As she gets older and matures, and now she's an adult, she gets to make these types of decisions that are best for her career. So I'm supportive 100% because I know what that's like. To see her take ownership of her career, of the court, and all of that is just amazing to watch,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will continue her quest for the second US Open title when she takes on Magdalena Frech of Poland on Saturday, August 30.