Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisia's symbol of hope and joy; Jabeur's remarkable journey to the top

    Jabeur's success resonates deeply, garnering support and excitement whenever she reaches the latter stages of major tournaments.

    tennis Tunisia's symbol of hope and joy; Jabeur's remarkable journey to the top osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    In a nation grappling with economic challenges and a refugee crisis, the 28-year-old from the historic town of Ksar Hellal brings a ray of hope and spreads joy. From her early days of accompanying her mother to local tennis courts as a young child, Jabeur has made tremendous strides. In a country where football reigns supreme and tennis once played a secondary role in popularity, Jabeur has captured the hearts of many with her achievements and warm demeanour. It is also inspiring to see a Muslim woman thriving in the world of sports.

    — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

    Despite tennis being overshadowed by football in Tunisia, the 28-year-old's remarkable journey, her warm interactions with opponents, and her infectious smile have captivated fans. With each success in major tournaments, Jabeur garners support and excitement from both players and spectators, making her an inspiration as a Muslim woman thriving in the world of sports.

    Every time Jabeur advances to the latter stages of a major tournament, fellow players eagerly express their support and enthusiasm.

    Here are some of the tweets of her well-wishers: 

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Indian Men's cricket team announced for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou osf

    Indian Men's cricket team announced for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

    football Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United osf

    Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United

    cricket Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir osf

    Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir

    football Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans osf

    Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans

    cricket A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan osf

    A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

    Recent Stories

    5 most popular Hollywood singers who collaborated with Indian singers vma eai

    5 most popular Hollywood singers who collaborated with Indian singers

    Sri Lanka to Thailand: 5 budget friendly foreign destinations ATG

    Sri Lanka to Thailand: 5 budget friendly foreign destinations

    Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India vma eai

    Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's sister radiates with pride ATG EAI

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's sister radiates with pride

    Aloo Posto to Mochar Ghonto: 6 Bengali vegetarian dishes ATG

    Aloo Posto to Mochar Ghonto: 6 Bengali vegetarian dishes

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon