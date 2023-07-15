Tunisia's symbol of hope and joy; Jabeur's remarkable journey to the top

Jabeur's success resonates deeply, garnering support and excitement whenever she reaches the latter stages of major tournaments.

In a nation grappling with economic challenges and a refugee crisis, the 28-year-old from the historic town of Ksar Hellal brings a ray of hope and spreads joy. From her early days of accompanying her mother to local tennis courts as a young child, Jabeur has made tremendous strides. In a country where football reigns supreme and tennis once played a secondary role in popularity, Jabeur has captured the hearts of many with her achievements and warm demeanour. It is also inspiring to see a Muslim woman thriving in the world of sports.

Despite tennis being overshadowed by football in Tunisia, the 28-year-old's remarkable journey, her warm interactions with opponents, and her infectious smile have captivated fans. With each success in major tournaments, Jabeur garners support and excitement from both players and spectators, making her an inspiration as a Muslim woman thriving in the world of sports.

Every time Jabeur advances to the latter stages of a major tournament, fellow players eagerly express their support and enthusiasm.

Here are some of the tweets of her well-wishers: