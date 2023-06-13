Serena Williams congratulates Novak Djokovic on joining her as a 23-time Grand Slam Champion

Serena Williams joins in the celebration of Novak Djokovic's remarkable accomplishment as a 23-time Grand Slam

After winning the 2023 French Open and tying Serena Williams' record of 23 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic received congratulatory wishes from Williams herself. Djokovic's victory at the French Open marked his second Grand Slam win of the season, following his triumph at the Australian Open.

The Serbian star defeated Casper Ruud in the final with a score of 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, securing his third Roland Garros title. Djokovic now shares the Open Era record with Williams, surpassing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic took to social media and shared pictures from his winner's photoshoot.

Serena Williams reshared the post on her own social media and congratulated her fellow 23-time Grand Slam champion on his record-breaking triumph.

"Congrats @djokernole," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Novak had previously taken to social media and expressed his honour at sharing the milestone with the American legend.

"Huge honour to be sharing the #23 with you, Serena," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Also read: 23 Grand Slams and counting: WATCH Novak Djokovic's heart-moving speech after lifting French Open 2023 title

Both these Tennis legends took to social media to express their mutual admiration and respect for each other

After winning the 23rd Grand Slam, Djokovic now expressed his ambition to achieve a calendar Grand Slam, winning all four Major titles in a single year.

“I’d like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb. The fact that I won the last four Wimbledons gives me a lot of confidence and I look forward to that. I really do. I love playing there, that's the dream tournament, always has been for me,” he said, speaking on Tennis Channel.