    Sania Mirza serves reality check: Debunking stereotypes surrounding Women's achievements

    Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza prompts contemplation on society's perception of women's success, shedding light on the enduring gender discrimination and societal expectations.

    Tennis Sania Mirza serves reality check: Debunking stereotypes surrounding Women's achievements
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Sania Mirza, the former tennis star from India, is calling for a thoughtful examination of how society views the success of women. Recently divorced from former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, Mirza expressed her concern about the lingering gender discrimination present in society. Reflecting on a poignant advertisement depicting the societal devaluation of women's achievements and the challenges faced by independent women due to social stigma, Mirza shared her own experiences.

    "In 2005, I became the first Indian woman to clinch a WTA title. A significant achievement, right? When I held the world no. 1 doubles ranking, people were more interested in when I would settle down. Winning six grand slams apparently wasn't enough for societal expectations," remarked Mirza during an interview, responding to the impactful advertisement.

    Expressing gratitude for the support she has received, Mirza also pondered why a woman's accomplishments often spark discussions about gender roles and appearances rather than focusing on her skills and the work itself.

    While acknowledging the challenges of initiating a "real conversation" about societal norms, Mirza emphasised the importance of introspection on this matter. Her personal life gained widespread attention on social media earlier this year when Shoaib shared wedding pictures with Sana Javed, confirming the rumours of Sania's separation from him.

    In a subsequent statement, Sania's team and family addressed the situation, stating, "Sania has always maintained privacy regarding her personal life. However, it has become necessary to share that she and Shoaib have been divorced for several months. She wishes Shoaib well in his new journey. During this sensitive time, we request fans and well-wishers to avoid speculation and respect her need for privacy."

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
