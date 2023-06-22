Roger Federer hopes Rafael Nadal makes a comeback; lauds new generation of players in Halle

Roger Federer was invited to the ATP 500 event in Halle as the guest of honour, where organised to celebrate his remarkable accomplishments at the OWL Arena. Federer's legacy at Halle is undeniably impressive, with victories in 2003-06, 2008, 2013-15, 2017, and 2019.

Federer, who played his last professional event at the Laver Cup in September, expressed his surreal feeling of returning to the ATP, which in this case was to celebrate the tournament's 30-year milestone in Halle.

“With Halle, we go way back,” said Federer. “I don’t know the first time I ever came here, maybe 22 years ago, and I played 18 years in those years.

“It’s been really good, to be honest, and I always love coming here, so it’s really nice to come back again once I’m retired.”

While enjoying his time away from professional tennis, Federer remains highly interested in the ATP Tour and closely follows the matches.

The Tennis Legend appreciates the improving level of play and the emergence of the new generation of players challenging the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. He also wishes that Nadal has a speedy recovery and is looking forward to him making a comeback.

“I think there are some great matches going on. I try to check some highlights, reels more than watching games per se because my life is also a little bit busy, but I’m really happy [to]. I think that the level of play is going up again and again and it’s nice to see that. Also the new generation, challenging the likes of Novak and also Rafa. I hope he comes back.”

Despite not stepping back on the court much since his last match at the Laver Cup, where he partnered with Nadal, Federer stays involved in tennis by playing with his children and helping them develop their skills. He hopes to play exhibitions again in the future but currently finds contentment away from the game.

