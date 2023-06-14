Hong Kong to host Men's ATP Tennis Event after 20-year gap, serving as Australian Open warm-up

Hong Kong will host its first men's ATP tennis event in over 20 years. The tournament will be held from December 31 to January 7, replacing the previous event in Pune, India.

Hong Kong is set to host its first men's ATP tennis event in over two decades, according to the ATP Tour's announcement on Monday. The outdoor hard-court tournament is scheduled to take place from December 31 to January 7 and will serve as a build-up to the Australian Open.

Replacing the tournament previously held in Pune, India during the same period this year, the event marks the return of international men's tennis to Hong Kong after a long hiatus.

The last ATP Tour event held in Hong Kong was in 2002 and featured renowned players such as Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, and Michael Chang, all of whom have won Grand Slam titles.

With a total prize money pool exceeding $650,000, the tournament will be a significant lead-up to the 2024 Australian Open, scheduled to commence on January 15.

Philip Mok, president of Hong Kong's tennis association, expressed delight at bringing back an ATP Tour level event to Hong Kong after years of effort, emphasising that it has been a long-awaited reality.

The return of international men's and women's tennis to China signifies a significant step forward following the prolonged absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the men's event, Hong Kong will also be hosting a women's WTA event in October, marking its return to the women's tennis circuit after a hiatus since 2018.