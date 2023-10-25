Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Novak Djokovic to start 2024 Season at United Cup; Rafael Nadal's status uncertain

    Novak Djokovic is set to commence his 2024 season at the United Cup in Australia as he gears up to defend his Australian Open title. In contrast, injury-plagued Rafael Nadal's participation remains uncertain.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 25, 2023, 9:48 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic is set to kick off his 2024 season at the United Cup in Australia, taking place from December 29 to January 7 in Sydney and Perth. He will lead the Serbian team as he prepares for the defense of his Australian Open title. However, Rafael Nadal, who has been dealing with injuries, will not be part of the Spanish team. Nadal had been part of the Spain team in 2023 but suffered a hip injury during the year's first Grand Slam. He has been out of action since then and underwent surgery in June.

    Tennis Australia's Craig Tiley mentioned that Nadal plans to return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open following the United Cup, although Nadal has not confirmed his participation. Several other top-ranking players will participate in the United Cup, featuring a format that highlights both men's and women's tennis and the equality in the sport. Countries will be grouped into six groups of three, competing in a round-robin format, with each tie consisting of a men's match, a women's match, and a mixed doubles clash.

    "They are all set to play in a format designed to showcase both the men's and women's game and the unique equality in tennis," said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

