Novak Djokovic's lighthearted remark on viral photos from Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic's spirited return to the tennis scene after his Wimbledon 2023 loss against Carlos Alcaraz has been marked not only by his remarkable on-court performances but also by his playful interactions.

Novak Djokovic has made an impressive comeback after his heart-wrenching loss in the Wimbledon 2023 final against Carlos Alcaraz last month. Djokovic's resurgence was on full display as he secured victory against Carlos Alcaraz to claim the Cincinnati Open title. The match proved to be a challenging encounter, with Djokovic ultimately triumphing 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4). While his powerful performance enthralled the audience, Djokovic also delighted fans with his amusing antics during his first tournament match against Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina. A moment captured by a fan's mobile phone, where Djokovic playfully interacted by blowing a kiss to the camera, went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The Cincinnati Open shared the now deleted post on Instagram, to which Djokovic playfully responded, "Haha thanks for posting photos on which I look like I was drunk on the court."

In the broader tournament context, Carlos Alcaraz displayed remarkable resilience, saving a match point in a three-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz, setting up a title clash with Novak Djokovic at the ATP Cincinnati Masters. Meanwhile, Djokovic secured his final berth by defeating Alexander Zverev in a rematch of the intense Wimbledon final won by Alcaraz. Djokovic overcame a distraction caused by a nearby amusement park's fireworks during his match against Zverev, maintaining his focus to secure victory.

Reflecting on his performance, Djokovic shared, "I played a very poor game, but I bounced back and sealed the deal in the 12th game of the second set. I could have done some things better, but I'm pretty happy about winning in straight sets."

Carlos Alcaraz's victory over Hurkacz solidifies his position at the top of the world rankings as the US Open approaches, scheduled to commence in just over a week's time.