Image Credit : Getty

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has recently achieved the feat of 100 match wins at Roland Garros with a victory over Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the fourth round of the men’s singles at the French Open 2025 on June 2. He became the second player after Rafael Nadal to complete 100 match wins at Roland Garros.

Overall, Djokovic is just the sixth player Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert, to achieve the feat of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. As the 38-year-old veteran tennis star achieved another Grand Slam record, here are five Major records he can achieve before he retires from his illustrious career.