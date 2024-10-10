Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic honours Rafael Nadal following retirement announcement, says 'your legacy will live forever'

    In a poignant moment for the tennis world, Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday. 

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

    In a poignant moment for the tennis world, Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday. In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Djokovic expressed his deep respect for Nadal's contributions to the sport, stating, "Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport."

    "You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades," added the Serbian ace.

    "Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become an icon of tennis and sport in general," Djokovic concluded.

    Nadal's retirement announcement marks the end of an illustrious career that has solidified his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared his decision in an emotional video, where he bid farewell to the sport that has brought him immense joy and recognition.

    "I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," Nadal said in the video. "It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end."

    Nadal's final professional outing will take place at the Davis Cup final for Spain in November, a fitting stage for a player who has left an indelible mark on the game. Throughout his illustrious career, Nadal amassed an impressive 92 ATP singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles and 36 Masters titles, along with an Olympic gold medal. His achievements also include being one of only three men in tennis history to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles, highlighting his prowess on all surfaces.

    Last month, Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup 2024, which was anticipated to be his final event on tour, citing ongoing struggles in recent years. He had previously confirmed that after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Laver Cup would be his next and last event of 2024. This decision comes after a challenging season, where Nadal finished with a 12-7 match record, culminating in his exit in the second round of the Paris Olympics against Djokovic.

    Nadal's presence at the Davis Cup will mark a significant moment for fans and fellow players alike. Djokovic, reflecting on their rivalry and friendship, emphasized Nadal's impact on the sport, stating that his tenacity and fighting spirit have inspired countless players and fans around the globe. The respect shared between these two tennis legends has been evident throughout their careers, characterized by a fierce rivalry on the court that has elevated the sport to new heights.

    Also read: 'Thank you, Rafa': Fans emotional after 'King of Clay' Nadal announces retirement; laud incredible journey

    As the tennis community prepares to celebrate Nadal's remarkable legacy, fans and athletes alike are reminded of the passion, perseverance, and heart that have defined his journey. Nadal's retirement not only signifies the conclusion of a legendary career but also serves as a lasting reminder of the profound influence he has had on tennis and sports in general. With his legacy firmly established, Rafael Nadal will forever be remembered as an icon, inspiring future generations of tennis players and sports enthusiasts around the world.

