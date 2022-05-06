Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Nadal

    World No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Friday to reach his seventh Mutua Madrid Open semi-final.

    Madrid Open 2022 Novak Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Rafael Nadal
    World No.1 Novak Djokovic cruised past Hubert Hurkacz to reach his seventh Mutua Madrid Open semi-final on Friday. The Serb beat the Pole 6-3, 6-4 to set up a clash against either Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz.

    Also read: Madrid Open 2022: Advantage Nadal or Alcaraz? The Spanish stars reveal who has an edge

    The 34-year-old, who endured a tough season due to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, controlled the game with his groundstrokes to advance to the next round in just 78 minutes. With this win, Djokovic had bagged his 4th win against Hurkacz.

    Earlier this week, Djokovic eliminated France's Gael Monfils in his opening match, before receiving a walkover from Andy Murray owing to food poisoning.

    The top seed will now face the winner of World No. 3 Rafael Nadal or teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in what will be his 72nd ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. Only the 21-time Grand Slam winner has reached the last four at a Masters 1000 event more than the Serb with 76 games.

    If Djokovic wins at Madrid, it will be his 38th Masters 1000 crown and his fourth title in the Spanish capital, after clinching it in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

    Following this win, several Djokovic fans took to Twitter to express joy over their favourite star's performance, with most anticipating and hoping for a mouth-watering epic battle against arch-rival Nadal.

