Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits

Carlos Alcaraz defeated 'hero' Rafael Nadal to setup a clash against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career in the semi-final of the Madrid Open 2022.

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will face World No.1, Novak Djokovic, for the first time in his career at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 semi-final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old beat his compatriot and 'hero' Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 at La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital on Friday, in a 2021 revenge match at the same tournament.

'Prince' Alcaraz overcame a trademark 'King' Nadal fightback and a nasty second-set fall on the Madrid clay to prevail in an absorbing encounter. The teenager will now face the 34-year-old Serbian in a clash expected to be a herculean one for the Spaniard.

However, Alcaraz has a plan. And the young sensation's trick on how he will beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner in the semi-final clash will leave you in splits.

When asked whether he is thinking, 'if I've beaten Rafa Nadal, I can beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-final', Alcaraz responded, "Of course! I am focusing on tomorrow."

"I will text Nalbandian how he did it (beating Nadal and Djokovic at the same event)," joked Alcaraz, referring to Miomir Kecmanovic's coach David Nalbandian, who defeated both Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer on his way to the Madrid title in 2007.

"I will fight, and let's see what happens," the Spaniard added.

Djokovic reached his seventh Madrid semi-final, easing past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-4 to record a 30th career victory in the Spanish capital earlier today.

The world number one will face Alcaraz for the first time and heaped praise on the young Spaniard, having spent some time with him practising earlier this week.

"I love to watch him play, as a lot of other players on the tour. He's fantastic for our sport, no doubt. I think it's great that we have a young player who is doing so well and giving a new fresh breath to the tennis world," Djokovic stated.

"Seeing that and knowing that he's a very nice guy, very humble with good values, is a perfect combination," the World No.1 concluded.