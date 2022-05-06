Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits

    Carlos Alcaraz defeated 'hero' Rafael Nadal to setup a clash against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career in the semi-final of the Madrid Open 2022.

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madrid, First Published May 6, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

    Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will face World No.1, Novak Djokovic, for the first time in his career at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 semi-final on Saturday.

    The 19-year-old beat his compatriot and 'hero' Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 at La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital on Friday, in a 2021 revenge match at the same tournament.

    Also read: Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

    'Prince' Alcaraz overcame a trademark 'King' Nadal fightback and a nasty second-set fall on the Madrid clay to prevail in an absorbing encounter. The teenager will now face the 34-year-old Serbian in a clash expected to be a herculean one for the Spaniard.

    However, Alcaraz has a plan. And the young sensation's trick on how he will beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner in the semi-final clash will leave you in splits.

    When asked whether he is thinking, 'if I've beaten Rafa Nadal, I can beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-final', Alcaraz responded, "Of course! I am focusing on tomorrow." 

    "I will text Nalbandian how he did it (beating Nadal and Djokovic at the same event)," joked Alcaraz, referring to Miomir Kecmanovic's coach David Nalbandian, who defeated both Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer on his way to the Madrid title in 2007.

    "I will fight, and let's see what happens," the Spaniard added.

    Djokovic reached his seventh Madrid semi-final, easing past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-4 to record a 30th career victory in the Spanish capital earlier today.

    The world number one will face Alcaraz for the first time and heaped praise on the young Spaniard, having spent some time with him practising earlier this week.

    "I love to watch him play, as a lot of other players on the tour. He's fantastic for our sport, no doubt. I think it's great that we have a young player who is doing so well and giving a new fresh breath to the tennis world," Djokovic stated.

    "Seeing that and knowing that he's a very nice guy, very humble with good values, is a perfect combination," the World No.1 concluded.

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken snt

    Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

    tennis Madrid Open 2022 Novak Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Rafael Nadal snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Nadal

    football Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi Hernandez to do snt

    Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi to do

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy snt

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    football Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025 snt

    Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025

    Recent Stories

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken snt

    Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild RBA

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild

    tennis Madrid Open 2022 Novak Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Rafael Nadal snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Nadal

    football Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi Hernandez to do snt

    Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi to do

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again? About her Bollywood debut? Astro prediction (Exclusive) RBA

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again? About her Bollywood debut? Astro prediction (Exclusive)

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon