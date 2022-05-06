Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

Carlos Alcaraz defeated 'hero' Rafael Nadal to setup a clash against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career in the semi-final of the Madrid Open 2022.

The apprentice finally beats the Master! A year on from winning just three games in a second-round defeat to Spanish ace Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open, 19-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz exacted revenge on Friday with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory at La Caja Magica.

Alcaraz overcame a trademark Nadal fightback and a nasty second-set fall on the Madrid clay to prevail in an absorbing encounter. The teenager will now face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career.

The teenager came all guns blazing into the highly-anticipated quarter-final clash against his 'hero' Nadal and clinched the first set, where he struck 19 winners as the 21-time Grand Slam winner struggled to match Alcaraz's intensity.

In the second set, the 19-year-old slipped, which left him requiring treatment for an ankle injury. The 35-year-old legend's return game began to fire and his improved hitting bagged him 20 of the final 22 points of the set to level the match.

In the final set, the five-time Madrid Open champion appeared to have the upper hand. However, Alcaraz showcased stellar levels of resilience, including a drop shot, that Nadal would be proud of. The teenager continued to strike the ball with immense authority to clinch the deciding set and seal a semi-finals berth in Madrid for the first time.

The win takes Alcaraz to his third Masters 1000 semi-final and extends his winning streak against Top 10 opponents to five. It also elevates the Spaniard to No. 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, although Andrey Rublev can reclaim that slot if he beats Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Following this mouth-watering clash, tennis fans took to Twitter to congratulate Alcaraz with several hopefuls of another epic encounter against Djokovic. Meanwhile, Nadal fans expressed heartbreak upon seeing the exit of the 'King of Clay' from the tournament but remained confident that the Spanish ace will make a comeback where it matters the most i.e. Roland Garros.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: