Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian Open 2022: Shapovalov outlasts Nadal to reach QF; hopes to see Spaniard fit for Paris

    Dennis Shapovalov engineered a comeback on Thursday in Rome, scoring his second win over an ailing Rafael Nadal with a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Shapovalov outlasts Nadal to seal quarterfinal berth hopes to see Spaniard fit for Paris snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rome, First Published May 13, 2022, 2:36 AM IST

    In a massive heartbreak for Rafael Nadal fans, the Spanish ace has been knocked out of the Italian Open 2022 after Dennis Shapovalov produced a stunning comeback to seal his place in the quarter-finals.

    The 10-time champion at Rome, who looked in sublime form at the start of the game, was defeated by the Canadian 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the last-16 round at the Foro Italico in Rome on Thursday.

    It was a rematch of their round-of-16 clash at the same venue last year, in which the Spaniard saved two match points before winning. And the 13th seed advanced to his sixth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final, denying the Spaniard a landmark 100th trip to that stage at the Masters 1000 level. 

    After going down an instant break in the final set, the Canadian won the final five games as the 21-time Grand Slam winner struggled with an apparent foot injury, likely related to his chronic left-foot problem. 

    The one-sided finish belied the hard-fought nature of the contest to that point, with the first two sets seeing a combined 17 breakpoints. Shapovalov improved to 2-4 against Nadal, picking up his first win in the ATP Head2Head since his breakout 2017 win in Montreal.

    Also read: Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth

    "Hopefully he's alright for French Open. I was a huge fan of his growing up. I watched him play so many times while growing up wanting to play and behave like him. So, I super lookup to him and hopefully he's fit for the French Open," the Canadian said.

    Shapovalov next faces fifth seed Casper Ruud, who defeated Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4 to secure his place in the tournament's quarter-finals. The Norwegian beat the Canadian in their only ATP Head2Head matchup in the 2021 Geneva final.

    Nadal fans were left heartbroken following this loss, with several raising concerns if the Spaniard is fit to clinch a record 14th French Open title later this month. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 2:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai Indians knock Chennai Super Kings out of playoffs race, Twitter has mixed reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai knocks Chennai out of playoffs race, mixed reactions on Twitter

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians restricts Chennai Super Kings to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Power cut at Wankhede Stadium leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise-ayh

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai Indians knock Chennai Super Kings out of playoffs race, Twitter has mixed reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai knocks Chennai out of playoffs race, mixed reactions on Twitter

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth

    Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple iPhone 13 Max pro drb

    Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple’s iPhone 13 Max pro

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians restricts Chennai Super Kings to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon