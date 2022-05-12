Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth

World No.1 Novak Djokovic delivered yet another masterclass act on Thursday to end Stan Wawrinka's comeback run in the last-16 round at the Italian Open 2022. The Serb overcame the Swiss 6-2, 6-2 in chapter 26 of their long-running rivalry.

The 34-year-old, who must make it through to the semi-finals at Foro Italico in Rome to stop Russia's Daniil Medvedev from climbing to the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings, drubbed the former World No.3 to advance to the quarter-finals after 75 minutes.

"It's great to see Stan back on winning terms. He won two matches, tough two matches... three seters. Can see that he is physically not where he wants to be. Nevertheless, he is Stan Wawrinka. He can hurt you if you give him time," Djokovic said following the win.

Also read: Nadal's firm warning: Stop comparing Alcaraz with me; don't pressurise him

"I managed to do well, I think. From the beginning, I really moved him around to court and held my serve pretty comfortably, except for the loss of serve in the second set. Pretty much very good performance," the World No.1 added.

Djokovic now leads Wawrinka 20-6 in their ATP Head2Head series, with the meeting in Rome their first since the Swiss star defeated the top seed at the US Open in 2019. The Serbian will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters on Friday after the eighth-seeded Canadian defeated American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic, who has missed most of the season owing to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, will hope to go further in Rome and capture a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown in the Italian capital, where he is a five-time champion. His first title in Rome came in 2008 when he beat Wawrinka in the championship match.

Djokovic fans took to Twitter to express their joy following this win, with most people anticipating another clash against arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Here's a look at some of the reactions: