Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth

    World No.1 Novak Djokovic overcame Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 to seal a berth in the quarter-final of the Italian Open 2022.

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rome, First Published May 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

    World No.1 Novak Djokovic delivered yet another masterclass act on Thursday to end Stan Wawrinka's comeback run in the last-16 round at the Italian Open 2022. The Serb overcame the Swiss 6-2, 6-2 in chapter 26 of their long-running rivalry.

    The 34-year-old, who must make it through to the semi-finals at Foro Italico in Rome to stop Russia's Daniil Medvedev from climbing to the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings, drubbed the former World No.3 to advance to the quarter-finals after 75 minutes.

    "It's great to see Stan back on winning terms. He won two matches, tough two matches... three seters. Can see that he is physically not where he wants to be. Nevertheless, he is Stan Wawrinka. He can hurt you if you give him time," Djokovic said following the win.

    Also read: Nadal's firm warning: Stop comparing Alcaraz with me; don't pressurise him

    "I managed to do well, I think. From the beginning, I really moved him around to court and held my serve pretty comfortably, except for the loss of serve in the second set. Pretty much very good performance," the World No.1 added.

    Djokovic now leads Wawrinka 20-6 in their ATP Head2Head series, with the meeting in Rome their first since the Swiss star defeated the top seed at the US Open in 2019. The Serbian will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters on Friday after the eighth-seeded Canadian defeated American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2.

    Djokovic, who has missed most of the season owing to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, will hope to go further in Rome and capture a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown in the Italian capital, where he is a five-time champion. His first title in Rome came in 2008 when he beat Wawrinka in the championship match.

    Djokovic fans took to Twitter to express their joy following this win, with most people anticipating another clash against arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians restricts Chennai Super Kings to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Power cut at Wankhede Stadium leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise-ayh

    UAE T20 League: Knight Riders Group owns Abu Dhabi franchise

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin displays new batting stance, triggers meme fest

    IPL 2022 CSK unfollows Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours snt

    IPL 2022: CSK unfollows Jadeja on Instagram; CEO Viswanathan rubbishes rift rumours

    Recent Stories

    Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple iPhone 13 Max pro drb

    Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple’s iPhone 13 Max pro

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians restricts Chennai Super Kings to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Power cut at Wankhede Stadium leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant Vicky Kaushal all set to become father Read this drb

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Vicky Kaushal all set to become father? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon