Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian Open 2022: Nadal starts bid for 11th title with comfortable win; fans jubilant

    Rafael Nadal’s bid for an 11th crown at the Italian Open enjoyed a smooth start with a win against John Isner on Wednesday.

    tennis Italian Open 2022 Rafael Nadal starts bid for 11th title with comfortable win against John Isner fans jubilant snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Rome, First Published May 11, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal’s bid for an 11th crown at the Italian Open enjoyed a smooth start after the tennis great blunted John Isner to seal a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win at the ATP Masters 1000 event on Wednesday.

    In the first set, the 21-time Grand Slam winner saved two break points to hold before breaking the American for 5-3. Nadal served out to win the set and the 36-time Masters 1000 champion’s return game continued to look in good shape against Isner. In the second set, Nadal broke the World No. 27 three times to complete a comfortable victory.

    The Spaniard next faces another North American star in the third round, 13th seed Denis Shapovalov.

    Also read: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

    Following this win, Nadal said he aimed to focus on himself and keep getting better. Talking about his next clash with Shapovalov, the Spanish ace said that he needs to play better than today and hopes to go into the game with the right attitude.

    A 10-time champion in Rome, Nadal is in his 800th week inside the Top 5, 17 years after first breaking through at that level in 2005. Last week, Nadal faced a quarter-final loss to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open.

    Also read: When 13-year-old Carlos Alcaraz said he wants to be like 'idol' Rafael Nadal

    Nadal fans took to Twitter to express their joy over this win and hoped that the Spanish ace could go on to win the Italian Open 2022, which will be the perfect boost he needs to clinch his 14th French Open crown later this month. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan royals-Delhi Capitals, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Will AB de Villiers return to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB for Indian Premier League IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds-ayh

    Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

    football epl Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links snt

    Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan royals-Delhi Capitals, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies

    Postpartum care: Essential tips for healthy recovery of new mother - adt

    Postpartum care: Essential tips for healthy recovery of new mother

    Watch King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified

    Netflix may launch ad supported subscription packages by end of year gcw

    Netflix may launch ad-supported subscription packages by end of year

    Kim Kylie or Khloe which Kardashian Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram drb

    Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon