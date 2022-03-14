Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev crashes out; critics ask German to take a break

Tommy Paul collected the biggest win of his career with a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory over third seed Alexander Zverev under the lights at Indian Wells on Sunday.

America's Tommy Paul bagged his biggest career win with a sensational 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) display over third seed Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells on Sunday. After a strong start, the 24-year-old's fortunes appeared to dry up in the California desert when the power-hitting German was up a break and serving at 4-2 in the decider.

However, the world no. 3 committed four double faults in the game to let Paul back into the clash, and the American did not waste the opportunity. He kept his nerves and forced a tiebreak, where he displayed some flawless tennis skills to secure the upset before a crowd that cheered him on.

"I started well, I came to the net a ton and put a lot of pressure on his serve. He started serving really well there in the second set and even into the third, but I got kind of lucky there when I got down a break. We'll always take those," he said with a laugh," Paul said in an on-court interview.

Next up for the American is a third-round clash with Alex de Minaur, who defeated fellow Australian John Millman 7-6(4) 6-3.

Also read: Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka reduced to tears by heckler; irks well-wishers

Following Zverev's shocking exit, critics took to Twitter to express their views on the German's performance following the Acapulco chair umpire outburst. The German was handed a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's Mexico Open, for which he was expelled from the tournament.

Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, 20,000 dollars for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than 31,000 dollars in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed "aggravated behaviour" under the Player Major Offense section of its rules and issued an additional fine of 25,000 dollars and eight-week suspension from any ATP-sanctioned event.

But the ATP said the fine and suspension was withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending on February 22, 2023, a year after the incident, Zverev has not incurred any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal or physical abuse.

Alexander Bublik bounces Andy Murray

Alexander Bublik defeated Andy Murray 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings earlier in the day. The Kazakhstan player stood and joined the crowd in applauding the three-time major champion, who claimed his 700th career win on Friday as he walked off the court.

"Obviously, in the tiebreak, both of us had some chances, but in the first set, I certainly created more opportunities, and I didn't take them," Murray told reporters following the loss.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Matteo Berrettini survived a tough test from 18-year-old qualifier Holger Rune and hung on for a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win. The Italian Australian Open semifinalist was forced to retire with an injury during the second set of his last match against Paul at the Mexican Open and admitted to having some rust.

"It's always tricky when you step into the court again, so I'm happy to get the win," Berrettini said.

In other second-round action, Americans Taylor Fritz, Steve Johnson, Frances Tiafoe and John Isner all won in straight sets, while fan favourite Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland needed three sets to advance to the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament.