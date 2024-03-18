Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iga Swiatek secures second Indian Wells title with dominant win over Maria Sakkari

    World number one Iga Swiatek asserts her dominance on the tennis court, claiming her second Indian Wells WTA title with a commanding victory over Maria Sakkari in a rematch of the 2022 championship showdown.

    Tennis Iga Swiatek secures second Indian Wells title with dominant win over Maria Sakkari osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    Iga Swiatek, the world's top-ranked player, displayed her dominance on Sunday as she powered past Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to clinch her second Indian Wells WTA title. This victory comes two years after Swiatek first triumphed over Sakkari at Indian Wells.

    The rematch of the 2022 championship showdown resulted in a similar outcome, with Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam champion, asserting her authority in the second set to claim her 19th career title and her second of 2024. Sakkari, ranked ninth in the world, showed resilience in the opening set, battling to erase a break and saving two break points before Swiatek sealed the set with a powerful forehand winner after 44 minutes.

    Swiatek's momentum only grew stronger as she swiftly secured a 2-0 lead in the second set, ultimately breaking Sakkari at love and cruising to victory in just 24 minutes. Despite her commanding performance, Swiatek emphasized that her journey in the California desert was challenging, despite the seemingly straightforward scorelines.

    Reflecting on her tournament experience, Swiatek expressed pride in her improvement throughout the event, highlighting the confidence gained from her recent successes, including a title win in Doha and a semi-final appearance in Dubai.

    Swiatek's victory also solidified her status as one of the elite players in the sport, as she became the 10th woman to win the Indian Wells title twice, joining the ranks of legends like Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. The 20-year-old attributed her success to diligent work and mental resilience, especially following her early exit from the Australian Open.

    In the final against Sakkari, Swiatek showcased her aggressive style, securing an early lead and maintaining control of the match. Sakkari, despite her efforts to stay competitive, acknowledged the need for ultra-aggressive play against formidable opponents like Swiatek.

    Reflecting on her missed opportunities, Sakkari lamented her struggles in capitalizing on key moments during the match, ultimately conceding defeat to Swiatek's relentless performance. She also cited the physical toll of her grueling semi-final encounter with Coco Gauff as a factor in her performance against Swiatek.

    In the end, Swiatek's remarkable display of skill and determination secured her second Indian Wells title, underscoring her status as a dominant force in women's tennis.

    Also Read: Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple during his India visit (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai (WATCH) osf

    Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple during his India visit (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    IPL 2024: BMTC introduces special bus service for IPL matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Rohit Sharma is going to have...' - Hardik Pandya breaks his silence on taking over as MI captain osf

    IPL 2024: 'Rohit Sharma is going to have...' - Hardik Pandya breaks his silence on taking over as MI captain

    cricket Shane Watson turns down USD 2 million coaching offer from Pakistan Cricket Board osf

    Shane Watson turns down USD 2 million coaching offer from Pakistan Cricket Board

    Football ISL 2023-24: From Bundesliga training to Mumbai City FC; Akash Mishra's inspiring journey in Indian Football osf

    ISL 2023-24: From Bundesliga training to Mumbai City FC; Akash Mishra's inspiring journey in Indian Football

    Recent Stories

    Triptii Dimri SEXY photos: Animal star looks HOT in off-shoulder bodycon bling gown RBA

    Triptii Dimri SEXY photos: Animal star looks HOT in off-shoulder bodycon bling gown

    Explained: What Putin's re-election as Russian President means for India, China and rest of the world? avv

    Explained: What Putin's re-election as Russian President means for India, China and rest of the world?

    Things to keep in mind while checking your blood pressure rkn

    Things to keep in mind while checking your blood pressure

    SEXY photo: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in golden dress; check out her Instagram post RBA

    SEXY photo: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in golden dress; check out her Instagram post

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon