    'Good luck for Paris': Nadal fans relish training session ahead of 14th French Open bid

    13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic.

    Paris, First Published May 18, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    The French Open 2022 is set to begin on May 22, and Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal will enter the clay court at Roland Garros, eyeing to clinch his 14th crown. But a chronic foot injury that recently cost him a chance at the Italian Open title has left fans worried.

    However, easing concerns ahead of his trip to Paris, Nadal has seen training in full flow at his academy in Mallorca on Tuesday. In a video shared on Rafa Nadal Academy's official Instagram account, the 21-time Grand Slam champion can be seen sporting a pink sleeveless jersey paired with navy blue shorts as he fires his trademark forehands.

    What's encouraging is that the Spanish ace did not seem to be in any discomfort as he practised along with his coaching staff, including Carlos Moya.

    This video has sparked massive excitement among Nadal fans, who hope their favourite star overcomes the foot injury and clinches a record-extending 14th French Open title. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last week, the 13-time Roland Garros champion revealed that daily training was becoming a challenge and would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his shocking loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

    The 35-year-old, who recently recovered from a rib injury, struggled towards the end of his match against the Canadian as Nadal went down 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the last-16 in Rome.

    The 21-time Grand Slam champion will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic, only his third career loss at Roland Garros. However, time will tell if the injury will derail the Spaniard's attempt to create history again.

