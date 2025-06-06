Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will square off in a blockbuster showdown in the semifinal of the French Open 2025 men’s singles at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, June 7.

Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the semifinal after defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in three straight sets. The Italian tennis star dominated the match, except for the second set, where he was challenged by Bublik, but held his nerve to seal it 7-6, before cruising through the third set to wrap up a commanding win and reach his second consecutive French Open semifinal. The World No.6 qualified for the sixth Grand Slam semifinal, the most by an Italian player in the history of tennis.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, clinched his semifinal berth by defeating German star Alexander Zverev in four sets in the quarterfinal clash. Djokovic lost the opening set, but bounced back in the next three sets to advance to the last four. The Serbian tennis legend left the Paris crowd in awe with his epic 41-shot rally win over Zverev in the fourth set, which was the turning point of the match.

Sinner in impressive form after returning from a drug ban

Jannik Sinner was out of action for three months after he was serving a three-month ban from playing the tour for testing positive for a banned substance, Clostebol, in March last year. The Italian star made his comeback in the Italian Open, where he reached the final but lost to Carlos Alcaraz. The ban did not affect him as he quickly regained his rhythm and displayed his trademark composure and trademark player throughout the Italian Open.

Sinner carried on his form and momentum into the French Open, where he has been clinical and composed, dismantling opponents with his precision and aggressive baseline play. Throughout his French Open thus far, Jannik Sinner has not dropped a single set, has looked like a man on a mission, aiming for his maiden Roland Garros triumph and the third Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner is currently on a 19-match Grand Slam winning streak since the US Open last year, and over the last one year, he has established himself as a dominant force on the ATP tour. Speaking of his semifinal against Novak Djokovic, Sinner stated that the 24-time Grand Slam winner is back to his level best.

“He has shown in the last period that he is back to the level,” Sinner said at the press conference after the quarterfinal win.

“He plays very, very well, so it's going to be quite tactical, but very, very difficult. He's such an experienced player, 24 Grand Slam [titles]. I think that says everything,” he added.

Novak Djokovic eyeing history

With a victory over Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record-breaking Grand Slam title as he takes on Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. Even at the age of 38, Djokovic did not show any sign of slowing down as he dropped just one set throughout the tournament thus far.

Novak Djokovic’s 41-shot rally win itself says everything about his endurance, mental strength, and ability to turn the tide in high-pressure moments. After failing to win a single Grand Slam title last year and withdrawing from the Australian Open semifinal due to injury, Djokovic appears more determined than ever to reclaim his dominance in the sport, with the French Open offering him a golden opportunity to achieve a record-breaking feat of 25 Grand Slam titles.

Recently, Djokovic achieved the feat of becoming the second player, after his old rival Rafael Nadal, to complete 100 match wins at Roland Garros. Before his French Open campaign, the Serbian tennis legend clinched his 100th career title at the Geneva Open, joining Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer on the elusive list.

Who will emerge victorious in the blockbuster clash?

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are both in incredible form at the French Open 2025, making their upcoming semifinal clash a battle of generations. The two have met eight times on the ATP, with both winning four times against each other. The last face-off between Sinner and Djokovic was at the Shanghai Open, where the Italian defeated the Serbian in the final.

Interestingly, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in his last three outings against Novak Djokovic, including the 2024 Australian Open semifinal. Sinner has been quite dominant on the court over the last year, while Djokovic continues to defy his age, showcasing his resilience and tactical prowess.

The thrilling semifinal battle between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic is expected to grab the attention of the tennis world, as the Italian aims to cement his legacy and Djokovic chases yet another historic milestone. While Djokovic's experience and Grand Slam pedigree cannot be underestimated, Sinner's current momentum and recent successes against Djokovic suggest he may have the upper hand in this encounter.