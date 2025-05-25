Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal for a farewell ceremony at the French Open. Djokovic admitted to a lack of motivation following Nadal's retirement, highlighting the impact of their rivalry.

The Serbian tennis legend and former World No.1 Novak Djokovic revealed that Roger Federer and Andy Murray will join him for Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal’s farewel ceremony at the French Open on Sunday, May 25.

The Roland Garros is set to pay tribute and honour Rafael Nadal with a special on-court ceremony. The legendary tennis player, who retired from his illustrious career after Spain’s defeat at the Davis Cup last year, dominated the French Open for two decades, winning 14 titles, a record for the most titles at a single Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal earned sobriquet ‘King of Clay’ for his dominance on the clay court, with his unparalleled athleticism and mastery of the surface making him a fan favourite and an everlasting icon in the history of French Open.

Djokovic looks forward to emotional Big 4 reunion

Speaking after winning his 100th career at the Geneva Open in Switzerland, Novak Djokovic stated that he, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray will be present at Rafael Nadel’s Roland Garros farewell event, in what he describes as a ‘very emotional’ moment.

“It will be a very special, very emotional moment for everyone. Along with Federer and Murray, we will be there for the ceremony. It will be a beautiful moment," Djokovic said as quoted by Swiss publication Lematin.Ch.

The last Big four of tennis came together was during Roger Federer’s farewell match of his illustrious career at the Laver Cup in 2022. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray earned the nickname ‘Big 4’ of the sport for their extraordinary dominance in the 21st century, collectively winning a total of 69 Grand Slam titles and redefining the modern era of tennis with their fierce rivalries and global fanbase.

Novak Djokovic remains the only player among ‘Big 4’ who is still playing at the highest level. Andy Murray retired from his tennis career after the Paris Olympics last year.

Djokovic lacked motivation after Nadal’s retirement

Novak Djokovic further revealed that he lacked motivation to play the game after the retirement of Rafael Nadal, adding that a part of him left with Spanish tennis great, given their fierce rivalries over the years.

“Yes, it was hard to stay motivated without him (Nadal). Honestly, I didn’t think it would be like this. A part of me left with him, and it was a challenge to get my motivation back," the Serbian tennis player said.

“When Rafa quit, I felt something I’d never felt before. I thought, ‘What do I do now?’ There was a bit of that, especially on the court, where I felt flat. Off the court, I feel like it didn’t impact me in the same way," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were regarded as one of the rivalries in the history of men’s tennis. The two had faced off 60 times in their career, with Djokovic having an edge over Nadal with 31-29.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will begin their quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round of the men’s singles at French Open.