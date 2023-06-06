French Open 2023: Zverev ready for quarter-final challenge after defeating Dimitrov in straight sets

Zverev's win in the 4th round of the French Open 2023 against Grigor Dimitrov secures his spot in the quarter-finals, where he will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Alexander Zverev, a German tennis player, emerged victorious against Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria in the fourth round of the French Open. Zverev's win secured his spot in the quarter-finals, where he will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The German Tennis star dominated the match by defeating Dimitrov in three consecutive sets: 6-1, 6-4, and 6-3. This victory marked Zverev's ninth Grand Slam quarter-final appearance and his fifth at Roland-Garros, as the 22nd seed.

Zverev's exceptional performance in the first set proved challenging for Dimitrov, as the German's aggressive shots caused considerable difficulties. Dimitrov, aged 32, managed to win only one game during the first set. The score at the conclusion of the initial set was 6-1.

In the second set, Dimitrov elevated his game and put up a strong fight against Zverev. However, despite his efforts, he was unable to secure the set, allowing Zverev to maintain his momentum and attacking style. The score at the end of the second set was 6-4.

Entering the third set, Zverev swiftly obtained a significant lead, reaching a score of 3-0 in no time. Although it seemed the final set would conclude quickly, Dimitrov exhibited a fighting spirit and refused to surrender easily. He managed to win three games in the third set, but ultimately struggled to overcome the formidable German opponent. The score at the end of the third set stood at 6-3.

After the match, Alexander Zverev said, "It's amazing that I can play the way I'm playing right now. To be back in a quarter-final at Roland-Garros, this is incredible for me. Hopefully, there is more to come because now I'm here, I don't want to leave", according to the official website of Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev also gave thanks to his teammates for helping him to overcome his injury. He said, "I think I'm hard working, I enjoy the hard work, but without them, it would not be possible", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

While concluding he said, "They get me into the right mindset. For the first six months of my recovery I wasn't able to walk, I wasn't able to play tennis. To be back at this level is incredible."