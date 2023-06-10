Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2023: Cramping cost Alcaraz a spot in finals; but Spaniard reveals lesson learnt (WATCH)

    Carlos Alcaraz revealed that his cramps in the French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic were due to tension and nerves, an experience he had never felt before. Despite the physical challenge, Alcaraz chose to continue the match.

    tennis French Open 2023: Cramping cost Alcaraz a spot in finals; but Spaniard reveals lesson learnt (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz attributed the cramps he suffered during his French Open semi-final defeat against Novak Djokovic to the tension and nerves he experienced throughout the match, describing it as a sensation he had never faced before in his life.

    “ It has been really tough for me today. I have never felt something like I did today. I have never felt that tension that I did in that match.” said the Spaniard.

    In the quest for his seventh French Open final, Djokovic emerged victorious over Alcaraz with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Following two gruelling sets, Alcaraz had full-body cramps, which made it hard for him to continue running. Acknowledging Djokovic as a tennis legend, Alcaraz emphasized the nerve-wracking challenge of playing against him, stating that anyone claiming to face Djokovic without nerves is lying.

    Also Read: French Open 2023: Djokovic defeats ailing Alcaraz to enter finals; says 'great respect' for World No.1 (WATCH)

    “Of course playing a semi-final of a grand slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more with facing Novak. That’s the truth. Next time that I’m gonna face Novak, I hope to be different, but the nerves will be there.”

    When asked if he considered not finishing the match, Alcaraz said: “I would have felt sorry about myself if I would retire. I thought that probably I have 1% chance to come back.”

    "In the fourth set I had break points in the first game and after that, I just continued playing. I was not thinking about retirement."

    Also Read: French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Nandri Thomas Brdaric': Chennaiyin FC fans thank head coach after club part ways with him snt

    'Nandri Thomas Brdaric': Chennaiyin FC fans thank head coach after club part ways with him

    When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat osf

    When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat

    Paris Diamond League: Kerala Athlete Murali Sreeshankar secures third place in Paris Diamond League Long Jump Event osf

    Paris Diamond League: Kerala Athlete Murali Sreeshankar secures third place in Paris Diamond League Long Jump

    Football 'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola gets sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final osf

    'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

    Recent Stories

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details

    Road accident death rate reduced after AI cameras in Kerala, seat belts mandatory for heavy vehicles from September 1 anr

    Kerala: Road accident death rate reduced after AI cameras became operational, claims Transport Minister

    Mira road murder case: From porn sites notes to online tips for body disposal, here's what cops found! AJR

    Mira road murder case: From porn sites notes to online tips for body disposal, here's what cops found!

    Indian Tadka to Italian: 6 tasty Maggi recipes vma

    Indian Tadka to Italian: 6 tasty Maggi recipes

    football 'Nandri Thomas Brdaric': Chennaiyin FC fans thank head coach after club part ways with him snt

    'Nandri Thomas Brdaric': Chennaiyin FC fans thank head coach after club part ways with him

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon