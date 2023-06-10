French Open 2023: Cramping cost Alcaraz a spot in finals; but Spaniard reveals lesson learnt (WATCH)

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that his cramps in the French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic were due to tension and nerves, an experience he had never felt before. Despite the physical challenge, Alcaraz chose to continue the match.

Carlos Alcaraz attributed the cramps he suffered during his French Open semi-final defeat against Novak Djokovic to the tension and nerves he experienced throughout the match, describing it as a sensation he had never faced before in his life.

“ It has been really tough for me today. I have never felt something like I did today. I have never felt that tension that I did in that match.” said the Spaniard.

In the quest for his seventh French Open final, Djokovic emerged victorious over Alcaraz with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Following two gruelling sets, Alcaraz had full-body cramps, which made it hard for him to continue running. Acknowledging Djokovic as a tennis legend, Alcaraz emphasized the nerve-wracking challenge of playing against him, stating that anyone claiming to face Djokovic without nerves is lying.

“Of course playing a semi-final of a grand slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more with facing Novak. That’s the truth. Next time that I’m gonna face Novak, I hope to be different, but the nerves will be there.”

When asked if he considered not finishing the match, Alcaraz said: “I would have felt sorry about myself if I would retire. I thought that probably I have 1% chance to come back.”

"In the fourth set I had break points in the first game and after that, I just continued playing. I was not thinking about retirement."

