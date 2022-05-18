French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic trains hard in Belgrade ahead of title defence

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is all set to defend his French Open title in Paris, was seen training hard in Belgrade on Wednesday.

After high-profile deportation from Australia earlier this year, Novak Djokovic, who recently clinched the Italian Open, will be fired up when he targets a record-equalling 21 Grand Slam wins at the French Open in Paris.

The World No.1 captured his second title at the Roland Garros in 2021, followed by his sixth Wimbledon crown to move to 20 majors alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, his infamous exit from Melbourne following his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 opened the door for the Spanish ace to clinch his second Australian Open and 21st Grand Slam crown.

"It is something that I have never faced before," said Djokovic, who turns 35 on Sunday, the opening day of the French Open.

"The amount of pressure and everything that I was feeling in the first few months of the year, as much as I've felt pressure in my life and my career, that was something really on a whole different level," the Serbian added.

Djokovic has played only five tournaments in 2022 but arrives in Paris buoyed by a sixth Italian Open title, becoming just the fifth man to win 1,000 career matches in the process.

Ahead of his title defence at the Roland Garros, the Serb was seen practising in Belgrade along with compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic. The two players were seen exchanging groundstrokes from the baseline as Djokovic looks set to level with Rafael Nadal on the Grand Slam leaderboard.

Here's a video of the World No. 1's practice session ahead of his trip to Paris:

With 13-time French Open champion Nadal suffering a recurrence of a foot injury, another Spaniard is likely to be Djokovic's biggest competitor in Paris. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has rocketed to sixth in the ATP rankings on the back of four titles in 2022.

The Spanish sensation won a second Masters title in Madrid, sweeping Nadal, Djokovic and third-ranked Alexander Zverev on the way. "He definitely is special," admitted Djokovic of Alcaraz, who clinched the Miami Masters earlier this year.

Djokovic has been responsible for two of the only three losses Nadal has suffered at the Roland Garros. One of those came in a crushing semi-final 12 months ago, the most recent clash of the pair's epic 58-match rivalry. Will history repeat itself, or will 'King of Clay' Nadal extend his record at the French Open with a 14th crow or will Alcaraz become the new Grand Slam hero - only time will tell.