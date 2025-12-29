Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka confirmed 2026 as his final year on the ATP Tour. The 40-year-old Swiss, at peace with his decision, will begin his farewell at the United Cup and still has goals, including a return to the top 100.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka said on Monday he was “at peace” with his decision to make 2026 his final year on the ATP Tour, while insisting he still has goals to achieve.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 40-year-old Swiss star announced earlier this month that he plans to call time on his career, with the United Cup in Perth, which starts on Friday, marking the beginning of the end of his professional journey.

“Of course, I’m still passionate about the game, about the sport I love,” Wawrinka said. “What I received from it — the emotion of playing in different countries, coming back here with a lot of fans and a lot of support — I’m going to miss that part, that’s for sure.”

“The last few months, I’ve had time to decide whether it will be my last year or not, and for me, it’s quite clear. I’m happy with the decision, I’m at peace with that,” he added.

Wawrinka Enjoyed Success During Big 3 Dominance

Wawrinka enjoyed his greatest success during an era dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, winning the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the US Open in 2016. A former world number three, he is currently ranked 157 after struggling with injuries in recent years.

Despite the challenges, Wawrinka said he would continue to work as hard as ever during his final season. “I still want to play some good tennis. I still have goals. Hopefully I can come back into the top 100 and finish on a good ranking,” he said.

“I want to play the full year, the big tournaments, the main ones, and let’s see my ranking in the next few months,” he added.

Wawrinka's Career

Wawrinka has won 16 ATP titles, with his most recent victory coming in Geneva in 2017. He also claimed Olympic gold in doubles alongside Federer at the 2008 Beijing Games and played a key role in Switzerland’s first Davis Cup triumph in 2014.

At the United Cup, Wawrinka will lead a Swiss team that also features world number 11 Belinda Bencic, with Switzerland drawn alongside France and Italy in the group stage.