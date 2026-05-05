Caroline Wozniacki recalled her toughest career match from the 2009 WTA Championships against Vera Zvonareva, where she battled a full-body cramp. Despite the extreme physical strain and a pre-existing injury, she won the match, which has now sparked fan debate over tennis's medical and heat rules.

The former World No.1 and Danish tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki, recalled the toughest match of her career, which came during the 2009 WTA Championships in Doha against Vera Zvonareva.

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Back in 2009, Wozniacki endured the toughest battle of her career, not against the opponent, but against extreme physical strain during the match. The former Danish tennis player was left with severe cramps that affected her entire body, forcing her to battle extreme physical pain throughout the marathon encounter.

Despite struggling with severe cramps, she kept pushing through the pain and pulled off a stunning victory in three sets - 6–0, 6–7(3), 6–4, over Vera Zvonareva, in one of the most physically demanding matches of her career.

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‘Crazy to Watch It Back’

Recently, a video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), wherein Caroline Wozniacki was shown struggling with severe cramps during the intense Doha clash, as she pushed through pain to secure a valiant victory against Vera Zvonareva.

The video came to the notice of a former Danish tennis player, who didn’t hesitate to recall the extreme physical toll the match took on her during the Doha Championships. Taking to their X handle, Wozniacki revealed that she entered the match carrying a left hamstring strain, which worsened in humid conditions and led to severe cramps.

“This was me! Came in to the match with a left hamstring strain, over compensated for it with the rest of the body, it was a long match in very humid conditions, and I ended up in a full body cramp, but somehow found a way to win the match! Crazy to watch it back!” the former World No.1 recalled.

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Since the Doha conditions were hot and humid, the match turned into a severe test of endurance. Revealing that she carried the hamstring strain into the match, Carolina Wozniacki’s body might have struggled under extreme physical pressure, but she still showed remarkable resilience to complete one of the most demanding wins of her career.

Fans Demand Rule Change For Heat Stress Rules in Tennis

Despite Caroline Wozniacki being battling with severe cramps, falling on the court due to severe pain, the former World No.1 didn’t receive any medical intervention as no treatment was permitted for cramp-related issues at that stage of the match.

After 16 years of the iconic contest, the match continues to be remembered for the most extreme physical tests in WTA history, with fans now calling for improved heat and medical regulations in tennis.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and tennis enthusiasts reacted strongly to the viral clip, with many calling the conditions ‘cruel’ and demanding changes to heat and medical rules. Others praised Wozniacki’s resilience, described the cramps as ‘horrific,’ and questioned whether such extreme physical situations should be classified and treated as injuries in tennis.

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Caroline Wozniacki is a former World No.1 and was the 2018 Australian Open Women’s Singles champion, defeating Simona Halep of Romania in the final. The Danish tennis player retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family before returning to professional tennis in 2023 after a three-year break.

Caroline Wozniacki’s last appearance was at the 2024 US Open, and since then, she hasn’t been active on the WTA Tour, with no official return announced so far.

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