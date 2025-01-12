Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac

India's top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, suffered a straight-set defeat against world number 25 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic, ending his Australian Open 2025 campaign in the first round in Melbourne on Sunday.

India's top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, suffered a straight-set defeat against world number 25 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic, ending his Australian Open 2025 campaign in the first round in Melbourne on Sunday. Nagal, ranked 91st, lost 3-6, 1-6, 5-7 as Machac displayed superior consistency and precision throughout the match.

Nagal started strong, conceding just two points in his first three service games. However, a double fault and a series of unforced errors saw him drop his serve in the seventh and ninth games, allowing Machac to claim the opening set.

The second set saw Nagal with an early opportunity to break Machac's serve in the opening game, but the Czech held his nerve and saved the breakpoint. From there, Machac dominated, taking the set in just 36 minutes as Nagal struggled to find his rhythm.

Facing a two-set deficit, Nagal mounted a spirited comeback in the third set. He broke Machac early, racing to a 3-0 lead and extending it to 5-3. However, a flurry of errors, including another double fault, allowed Machac to break back. The Czech player capitalized on the momentum, closing out the match to secure his victory.

This defeat marks the end of India's campaign in the singles event at the Australian Open. Last year, Nagal had impressed by making it to the main draw through qualifiers and stunning higher-ranked Alexander Bublik in the first round before exiting in the second. Unfortunately, he could not replicate that success this time.

India’s hopes now rest in the doubles category. Rohan Bopanna, last year's men’s doubles champion, will partner with Colombia’s Nicolas Barrientos this year after clinching the title in 2024 alongside Australia’s Matthew Ebden. Other Indian players in the doubles draw include Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Bollipalli, who will compete with their respective partners.

