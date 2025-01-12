Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac

India's top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, suffered a straight-set defeat against world number 25 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic, ending his Australian Open 2025 campaign in the first round in Melbourne on Sunday.

tennis Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 6:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 6:13 PM IST

India's top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, suffered a straight-set defeat against world number 25 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic, ending his Australian Open 2025 campaign in the first round in Melbourne on Sunday. Nagal, ranked 91st, lost 3-6, 1-6, 5-7 as Machac displayed superior consistency and precision throughout the match.

Nagal started strong, conceding just two points in his first three service games. However, a double fault and a series of unforced errors saw him drop his serve in the seventh and ninth games, allowing Machac to claim the opening set.

The second set saw Nagal with an early opportunity to break Machac's serve in the opening game, but the Czech held his nerve and saved the breakpoint. From there, Machac dominated, taking the set in just 36 minutes as Nagal struggled to find his rhythm.

Facing a two-set deficit, Nagal mounted a spirited comeback in the third set. He broke Machac early, racing to a 3-0 lead and extending it to 5-3. However, a flurry of errors, including another double fault, allowed Machac to break back. The Czech player capitalized on the momentum, closing out the match to secure his victory.

This defeat marks the end of India's campaign in the singles event at the Australian Open. Last year, Nagal had impressed by making it to the main draw through qualifiers and stunning higher-ranked Alexander Bublik in the first round before exiting in the second. Unfortunately, he could not replicate that success this time.

India’s hopes now rest in the doubles category. Rohan Bopanna, last year's men’s doubles champion, will partner with Colombia’s Nicolas Barrientos this year after clinching the title in 2024 alongside Australia’s Matthew Ebden. Other Indian players in the doubles draw include Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Bollipalli, who will compete with their respective partners.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: India women's team coach Dr Munni Joon on 'living a dream' (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: India women's team coach Dr Munni Joon on 'living a dream' (WATCH)

Blow for Team India: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Champions Trophy 2025 group stage due to back injury snt

Blow for Team India: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Champions Trophy 2025 group stage due to back injury

BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy snt

BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy

Fresh blow for Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder fails 2nd bowling action test ahead of Champions Trophy snt

Fresh blow for Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder fails 2nd bowling action test ahead of Champions Trophy

Recent Stories

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation snt

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation

Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain snt

Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain?

India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes snt

India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025 for THIS reason NTI

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025

Annoyed by spam calls? Here's a foolproof way to stop them FOREVER! AJR

Annoyed by spam calls? Here's a foolproof way to stop them FOREVER!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon