    Australian Open 2024: Fans believe this is the end of Andy Murray after Etcheverry knocks him out in Round 1

    Day 2 of the Australian Open saw tennis icon Andy Murray faced a first-round exit, succumbing to a straight-set defeat against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    The Australian Open witnessed a subdued performance from Andy Murray on day two as he bowed out in the first round, facing a straight-set loss to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry. In stark contrast to his spirited performance a year ago, where he mounted impressive comebacks, Murray struggled against the solid game of the 30th-seeded Etcheverry.

    The Argentine capitalised on Murray's misfiring serve and forehand, securing a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory in two hours and 24 minutes. As Murray left the court, he acknowledged the crowd with a lingering wave. This defeat marks a departure from his previous Australian Open exploits, and the 36-year-old Scot is set to drop out of the world's top fifty rankings.

    Here are some of the twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
