    Australian Open 2024: Deja vu for fans as Alcaraz races through 2nd round on Melbourne return

    Tennis fans witnessed a sense of deja vu as Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to the Australian Open in 2024 with an impressive victory over Richard Gasquet. After a two-year hiatus from the Melbourne major, the second-seeded Spaniard overcame an early challenge, securing a 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 win inside the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    In a reminiscent moment for tennis enthusiasts, Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to the Australian Open after a two-year absence. The second-seeded Spaniard faced an early challenge from Richard Gasquet but ultimately powered through to secure a 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 victory inside the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

    Alcaraz, who missed the 2023 Australian Open due to injury, showcased resilience in a closely contested opening set against Gasquet. Overcoming the former World No. 7 in a tense tie-break, Alcaraz then dominated the proceeding sets, sealing the win in two hours and 22 minutes.

    Next up for Alcaraz is a second-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego, who secured a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-2, 7-6(4) win against Daniel Evans. The 20-year-old Spaniard, triumphant at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon, is now on a quest to join the elite ranks of Mats Wilander and Bjorn Borg as the third man in the Open Era to capture three Grand Slam titles before turning 21.

    Also Read: Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 6:46 PM IST
