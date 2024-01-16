Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev rallies past Dominik Koepfer to seal Round 2 berth

    Alexander Zverev stages a remarkable comeback against Dominik Koepfer at the Australian Open.

    Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev rallies past Dominik Koepfer to seal Round 2 berth
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    In a thrilling tennis encounter, Alexander Zverev showcased his resilience by saving set points in the third set, ultimately securing a remarkable comeback victory against Dominik Koepfer. The match unfolded in four sets, with Zverev emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 at the Australian Open. Witness the drama and determination as Zverev navigates through adversity to claim victory on the Grand Slam stage.

    The sixth-ranked contender globally, Alexander Zverev, progressed to the Australian Open's second round, securing a victory in a German derby against Dominik Koepfer, who holds the 62nd position in the world rankings.

    Despite conceding the initial set with a score of 4-6, Zverev staged a comeback, clinching the second set with a 6-3 triumph. The match intensity heightened as Koepfer posed a threat in claiming another set, but Zverev secured the tiebreak with a decisive 7-3 victory. In the fourth set, Alexander asserted dominance, allowing his opponent to secure only three games.

    Looking ahead, Zverev is set to face Slovak Lukas Klein, the 163rd-ranked player globally, in the second round. Klein, who successfully qualified for the main draw, emerged victorious in his first-round clash against South Korean Kwon Soon-woo. The stage is set for another compelling showdown in Zverev's quest at the Australian Open.

    Also Read: Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 5:46 PM IST
