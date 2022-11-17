Australian Open 2023: ‘Could not receive better news for sure’ - Djokovic after visa ban overturn

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic has now been cleared to compete after missing out last year due to his vaccination status. Following his visa ban overturn, he rated it the best news this year.

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia received one of the best news this year after his visa ban was overturned for Australia, clearing his way for the 2023 Australian Open. He had missed out on the event this year due to his non-vaccinated status against COVID, for which he underwent a legal trial in Melbourne. As he lost the case, he was subsequently handed a three-year ban from entering the country. However, now that the vaccination norms in the nation have been relaxed, it was inevitable for Djokovic's ban to be overturned. Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles confirmed the same on Thursday.

"Since the cancellation of Mr Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all COVID-19-related Australian border restrictions under the Biosecurity Act 2015 have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination status to enter Australia," confirmed Giles in a statement, reports IANS.

Djokovic was vying for his fourth straight AO title this year and the tenth tournament championship before he was deported. However, his deportation led to Rafael Nadal of Spain winning the event, as he now leads the Serbian in terms of most career Slam titles by a title. Meanwhile, Djokovic was elated to learn the news.

