In the early stages of Naomi’s WWE journey, she was close to a mistake that could have cost her job. While leaving the Performance Center without helping dismantle the ring, Jimmy Uso: her future husband, stopped her.

He told her leaving like that could be seen as disrespectful. Naomi admitted she was embarrassed, especially after hearing people talk about it the next day. That moment, she says, may have saved her from being fired.