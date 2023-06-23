Andy Roddick on Break Point: Former World No.1 talks about Kyrgios, Alcaraz's rise and more

Andy Roddick, the former World No. 1, showcased his expertise as an analyst in the final five episodes of Season 1 of Netflix's documentary series, Break Point.

Andy Roddick is seen as an expert analyst on Netflix's documentary Break Point, appearing in the final five episodes of Season 1. The former World No. 1 provided insights and shared his thoughts on various tennis players, with a focus being on Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios' Australian Open doubles triumph alongside his close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis was a notable highlight discussed by Roddick in the initial episode of Break Point. Furthermore, in Episode 6, Roddick highlighted Kyrgios' impressive display at Wimbledon, where he showcased his unwavering confidence.

“I don’t know any other person who’s ever won a doubles tournament and went, ‘You know what, now I can win a singles Slam.’ That’s a leap for me,” Roddick said of Kyrgios. “The pressure set is not the same.”

Roddick praised his performance at Wimbledon, where he advanced to the final of a major for the first time.

“He grew a lot this year,” Roddick said. “I didn’t think he’d ever be able to put it together and make a deep run at a Slam and he almost won Wimbledon.”

Roddick had High Praise For Alcaraz, as he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz.

“He’s lightning fast,” Roddick said. “The athleticism is through the roof.”

In Episode 8 of Break Point, the focus centred on Serena Williams' transformative journey beyond the world of tennis. While the show did not explicitly delve into it, Roddick, who has shared a longstanding acquaintance with Williams since their junior days, witnessed firsthand her remarkable ascent to becoming one of the most revered athletes in history.

“Serena puts on a show and has the crowd in the palm of her hand,” Roddick said. “She’s potentially the most intimidating player in history. I mean Venus won five Wimbledons and she is the second-best player in her family. It doesn’t make any sense.”

