American tennis star John Isner set to announce retirement after US Open

Renowned American tennis player John Isner has declared that he will be retiring from professional tennis following his participation in this year's US Open.

American tennis player John Isner, renowned for his powerful serves and famously involved in the longest-ever tennis match at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, has announced his retirement from professional tennis. His retirement is set to take place after he competes in this year's US Open, according to his statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In a career spanning over 17 years on the ATP Tour, Isner has been a prominent figure. Notably, he held the title of the top-ranked American player in year-end rankings for an impressive nine consecutive years, from 2012 to 2020. Moreover, he maintained a position within the top 20 players in the global rankings for an entire decade, spanning from 2010 to 2019.

Isner's decision to retire comes after a distinguished journey, highlighted by his historic match against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon. In that remarkable contest lasting 11 hours and spanning three days, Isner triumphed over Mahut with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 70-68. This match saw Isner hit an astounding 113 aces, ultimately concluding with a staggering 138-game fifth set. Reflecting on this legendary match, Isner mentioned that the numbers 70-68 were indelibly etched in his memory, comparing them to a basketball score.

As Isner bids farewell to professional tennis, he expressed his anticipation for the transition ahead and the excitement of spending more time with his supportive family, including his wife Maddie and their four young children. His career boasts 16 ATP singles titles, eight doubles titles, and a significant role in the US Davis Cup, contributing 15 singles victories and two doubles victories in 18 appearances. Notably, most of his ATP singles victories were achieved on American soil, and he also clinched notable titles such as the 2018 Miami Masters and numerous wins in Atlanta and Newport.

The US Open, commencing on Monday, will mark the conclusion of Isner's illustrious career, symbolising the final chapter of a journey that has left an indelible mark on the world of professional tennis.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's lighthearted remark on viral photos from Cincinnati Open