Telav created history at Khele Sanand Season 3, sweeping both the Boys' and Girls' U-14 Kho Kho titles. Mankol continued its dominance by clinching a third consecutive Kabaddi crown, highlighting a day of thrilling finals at Ahmedabad.

The Khele Sanand Season 3 finals delivered a historic conclusion on March 24 as Telav swept both Kho Kho Boys and Girls titles, while Mankol retained their Kabaddi crown to cap a memorable day at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham Campus.

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Telav's Historic Double and Mankol's Hat-trick

The day kicked off with Goraj taking on Telav in the Kho Kho Girls U-14 final. Telav girls secured their second consecutive title with a commanding 16-12 victory, underlining their dominance in the category, according to a release.

Meanwhile, in the Boys U-14 event, Telav boys faced Kodaliya in the final. Rising to the occasion, the boys secured their maiden championship with a decisive 22-15 win, completing a historic Kho Kho double for their village.

In the Kabaddi Open Category event, Mankol overcame Gokulpura in a thrilling contest, clinching their third consecutive crown with a strong 38-26 scoreline, firmly establishing their supremacy within the Khele Sanand fold.

Action Continues on March 30

While three of the Khele Sanand Season 3 finals took place on March 24th, the action isn't over yet. Shela is set to take on Andej in the U-14 Boys Kabaddi Final on March 30th, followed by Zamp taking on D.G. School, Sanand in the U-14 Girls Kabaddi Final.

Nurturing Grassroots Talent

Organised under the aegis of the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), Khele Sanand continues to serve as a premier platform for grassroots athletes across the Sanand region -- nurturing talent, building character, and keeping the spirit of traditional Indian sports alive among the next generation.

With Khele Sanand Season 3 of the annual sporting event coming to a close on March 30th, young fans and parents in the Sanand Taluka are being encouraged to come out in full force and support the young kids.