Telav created history at Khele Sanand Season 3, sweeping both the Boys' and Girls' U-14 Kho Kho titles. Mankol continued its dominance by clinching a third consecutive Kabaddi crown, highlighting a day of thrilling finals at Ahmedabad.
The Khele Sanand Season 3 finals delivered a historic conclusion on March 24 as Telav swept both Kho Kho Boys and Girls titles, while Mankol retained their Kabaddi crown to cap a memorable day at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham Campus.
Telav's Historic Double and Mankol's Hat-trick
The day kicked off with Goraj taking on Telav in the Kho Kho Girls U-14 final. Telav girls secured their second consecutive title with a commanding 16-12 victory, underlining their dominance in the category, according to a release.
Meanwhile, in the Boys U-14 event, Telav boys faced Kodaliya in the final. Rising to the occasion, the boys secured their maiden championship with a decisive 22-15 win, completing a historic Kho Kho double for their village.
In the Kabaddi Open Category event, Mankol overcame Gokulpura in a thrilling contest, clinching their third consecutive crown with a strong 38-26 scoreline, firmly establishing their supremacy within the Khele Sanand fold.
Action Continues on March 30
While three of the Khele Sanand Season 3 finals took place on March 24th, the action isn't over yet. Shela is set to take on Andej in the U-14 Boys Kabaddi Final on March 30th, followed by Zamp taking on D.G. School, Sanand in the U-14 Girls Kabaddi Final.
Nurturing Grassroots Talent
Organised under the aegis of the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), Khele Sanand continues to serve as a premier platform for grassroots athletes across the Sanand region -- nurturing talent, building character, and keeping the spirit of traditional Indian sports alive among the next generation.
With Khele Sanand Season 3 of the annual sporting event coming to a close on March 30th, young fans and parents in the Sanand Taluka are being encouraged to come out in full force and support the young kids.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)