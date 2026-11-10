Team Spain White has emerged as the champion of the Cup of Nations in Mumbai, defeating top global competitors in a three-day sim racing event that marks a significant step for India's burgeoning motorsport landscape.

Team Spain White Wins Cup of Nations in Mumbai

Team Spain White were crowned the ‘Cup of Nations’ champions at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, which witnessed 40 sim racing drivers, including 20 world champions from around the globe, competing for three days. Organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) in partnership with Formula 1, the competition featured India's representatives participating in the first-ever international sim racing event the country has seen. The top two finishers from the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026, Karl Verghese and Siddharth Sathgare, represented Team India Orange, as per a press release.

Race Results and Tournament Format

Ismael Fahssi led the charge for Team Spain White, winning all four races in the final to secure the title with 103 points. Partnering Fahssi, Alejandro Loureiro helped secure the top spot, as they finished ahead of Team Netherlands Red, represented by Thomas Ronhaar and Matthijs van Erven, who claimed second place with 60 points. Team Hungary Red, featuring Dani Bereznay and Gabor Csontos, completed the podium with 49 points.

Speaking after his victory, Ismael Fahssi said, “Representing Spain and winning this title means a lot to me. It's special to be able to represent my country on an international stage like this and bring this achievement home. I am incredibly happy with how everything came together, and to finish with four wins from four races makes the experience even more memorable.”

Tournament Structure and Final Circuits

The Cup of Nations followed a double-elimination format, beginning on 7th November with the 20 participating teams divided into two groups for the opening rounds. The competition then moved through the knockout stages with teams fighting to avoid elimination. The final day featured the second round of elimination, followed by the Grand Final, where the Top 10 teams competed for the title. The Grand Final was contested across four circuits from the Formula 1 calendar:

-Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (México)

-Interlagos Circuit (Brazil)

-Lusail International Circuit (Qatar)

-Yas Marina Circuit (UAE)

Impact on Indian Motorsport

The ‘Cup of Nations’ marks an important milestone in MFRL’s efforts to build a stronger motorsport ecosystem in India. Through its One in a Billion initiative, supported by a ₹3 crore Driver Development Fund, MFRL aims to identify emerging talent from across the country and create structured pathways for their development. By bringing international sim racing competition to India and providing a platform for Indian drivers to compete alongside established global talent, the F1® Sim Racing India Open reinforces the organisation’s vision of making motorsport more accessible and nurturing the next generation of Indian racers.

Cup of Nations Final Team Standings

Position Team Drivers Points -Team Spain White Ismael Fahssi (Spain), Alejandro Loureiro (Spain) 103 -Team Netherlands Red Thomas Ronhaar (Netherlands), Matthijs van Erven (Netherlands) 60 -Team Hungary Red Dani Bereznay (Hungary), Gabor Csontos (Hungary) 49 -Team Central Europe White Jan Haladej (Czech Republic), Filip Presnajder (Slovakia) 42 -Team UK Red Alfie Butcher (Great Britain), Dylan Warren (Great Britain) 36 -Team World White Bari Broumand (Iran), Gregory Przybyl (Australia) 32 -Team Western Europe John Evans (Great Britain), Duncan Hofland (Netherlands) 26 -Team Nordics Joni Tormala (Finland), Leo Lund (Sweden) 25 -Team Hungary White Istvan Puki (Hungary), Tamas Gal (Hungary) 20 -Team UK White Jake Benham (Great Britain), Shanaka Clay (Great Britain) 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)