Usman Khawaja alleges he faced racial abuse from an MCC member at Lord's during the 2023 Ashes. Khawaja confronted the individual after being targeted, leading the MCC to suspend and later expel members following an investigation into the incident.

Usman Khawaja Alleges Racial Abuse at Lord's

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has alleged that he was subjected to racial abuse by a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the Lord's Long Room following the controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow during the 2023 Ashes series, according to Cricinfo.

In his autobiography ‘Sabr’, Khawaja claimed that an MCC member told him to "shut up, you P**i" as Australian players returned to the pavilion amid boos and verbal abuse from spectators during the lunch interval on the fifth day of the second Test.

Details of the Confrontation

According to Cricinfo, footage broadcast by Sky Sports during the match showed Khawaja stopping to confront an MCC member as the Australian players made their way through the Long Room. He was also seen alerting stewards about another member before heading towards the away dressing room.

Recounting the incident in his book, Khawaja alleged that the members directed repeated profanities at the Australian players. He recounted confronting one member who shouted in his ear before hearing another use a racial slur against him, prompting him to lose his temper.

"It was like a pack of dogs about to feast on their next meals. They were in unison, swearing, calling us 'F-ing this', and 'F-that', 'C-nts this'. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. At first, I just laughed, mostly in shock. Was this the Long Room? Part of the most prestigious, noble cricket club in the world, where the waiting list was over 30 years? Or were we with the Hollies [Edgbaston's notorious party stand]? And no disrespect to the Hollies, because they never treated us like this,” he said.

"As we kept walking, I pulled up when someone shouted right into my ear - as there was only a rope and about 20 centimetres between us. 'Don't you dare scream in my ear again, you dickhead,' I said to the first guy. Then as I walked on, and I heard someone else say, 'Shut up, you P**i,' I lost it," he said.

MCC Investigation and Action

Khawaja, however, clarified that he could not identify the person who allegedly used the racial slur, adding that he had confronted the first member he believed was responsible. He said, "I don't know who this was exactly. I want to clarify that I know a few people got bans from the MCC. All I know is I confronted the first bloke I saw, who I thought it was. He was still shouting, spitting and screaming in my face, so I could only assume it was him. I told security, 'Get this guy out of here!'"

The MCC suspended three members for their behaviour after the Test, later expelling one and handing bans of four-and-a-half and two-and-a-half years to the other two following an investigation. Notably, Australia eventually won the Test by 43 runs. (ANI)

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